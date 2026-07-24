Babita’s revenge: State seizes R326m empire of Tembisa Hospital tender kingpin
By Ferial Haffajee. Five years after whistleblower Babita Deokaran was murdered for exposing corruption at Tembisa Hospital, the State has stripped one of the scheme’s alleged masterminds of four Lamborghinis, a Bentley and luxury properties worth R326m – a rare victory in the long fight against State Capture. Read more.
Andrea Johnson’s potential end: Idac boss admits colleagues ‘misinformed’ her in Crime Intelligence scandal
By Caryn Dolley. Anti-corruption directorate boss Andrea Johnson was initially adamant about why she pursued certain Crime Intelligence officers, which ultimately led to their arrests. But she’s changed her tune somewhat, edging closer to KwaZulu-Natal police boss Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s stance that duplicitous individuals reside in South Africa’s key law-enforcement agencies, including in her office. Read more.
Residents reclaim beachfront park after years of neglect
By Kyran Blaauw. Businesses and residents have launched a long-term campaign to restore Gqeberha’s Happy Valley after years of neglect turned the once-popular beachfront park into a symbol of municipal decline. Organisers hope sustained community action, backed by municipal support, can reclaim the space for residents and tourists alike. Read more.
Business — do you really want to keep it in the family?
By Stephen Grootes. Working with family can be rewarding but also challenging. Recent board resignations at Dis-Chem and Bell Equipment reveal the complexities of family-owned businesses. Read more.
South Africa’s schools are losing teachers faster than they can replace them
By Takudzwa Pongweni. South Africa’s public schools face a growing teacher replacement crunch as vacancies persist, the workforce ages and researchers warn that the system is failing to prepare and retain enough new educators. Read more.
‘Is the deal dead?’ Your questions on the Iran-US conflict answered
By J Brooks Spector. The US and Iran continue to be in an acrimonious dispute over the recently signed memorandum of understanding, with both countries resuming strikes. We answer your questions. Read more.
How skill-sharing and market insights can unlock small-scale regenerative agriculture
By Iman Allie. A recent panel discussion in Cape Town highlighted the vital role of small-scale farmers in regenerative agriculture, exploring their challenges and the solutions needed for sustainable growth. Read more.
World Cup 2026 — magical moments amid all the messy stuff
By Mondli Makhanya. A thrilling 2026 World Cup was marred by Argentina’s ugly final antics, Trump’s political intrusion, and Fifa’s ongoing corruption — yet hope remains for the game’s true fans. Read more.
Disney’s live-action Moana fails to capture the magic of its animated predecessor
By Noelle Adams. Faithful to a fault. That idiom could have been coined specifically for Disney’s live-action Moana. The remake isn’t bad, just bland and unnecessary. Read more.
Beef, butternut and potato bake with ginger, garlic and turmeric
By Tony Jackman. Turn leftovers into an entire second meal with this recipe that kicks off with leftover stew and adds layers of caramelised butternut and a mash made of potatoes and sweet potatoes. Read more.
July Maverick Mind Quiz
For the thinking, reading, curious person. See whether your well-read instincts are as sharp as you think. Play the latest quiz here.