Illustrative image | The Special Investigating Unit raided the lavish of controversial businessman Hangwani Maumela and seized his fleet of luxury cars including three Lamborghini, each worth several millions Rands. This connection with the R2bn Tembisa Hospital scandal. (Photo: SIU) | Babita Deokaran. (Photo: X) | Adocate Andy Mothibi. (Photo: Shelley Christians) | Hangwani Morgan Maumela, lives in a luxury Sandton mansion that was raided by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) on October 9, 2025, leading to the seizure of assets worth millions of rans, including three Lamborghinis and a mansion. (Photo: Nhlanhla Lux Official / Facebook)

By Ferial Haffajee. Five years after whistleblower Babita Deokaran was murdered for exposing corruption at Tembisa Hospital, the State has stripped one of the scheme’s alleged masterminds of four Lamborghinis, a Bentley and luxury properties worth R326m – a rare victory in the long fight against State Capture. Read more.

Advocate Andrea Johnson, Head of the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC), testifies before the Madlanga Commission in Pretoria, South Africa, on July 21, 2026. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

By Caryn Dolley. Anti-corruption directorate boss Andrea Johnson was initially adamant about why she pursued certain Crime Intelligence officers, which ultimately led to their arrests. But she’s changed her tune somewhat, edging closer to KwaZulu-Natal police boss Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s stance that duplicitous individuals reside in South Africa’s key law-enforcement agencies, including in her office. Read more.

Residents and businesses came out in their numbers at the weekend to clean up Happy Valley that has been neglected for a number of years. (Photo: The Port Elizabeth Hotel Group)

By Kyran Blaauw. Businesses and residents have launched a long-term campaign to restore Gqeberha’s Happy Valley after years of neglect turned the once-popular beachfront park into a symbol of municipal decline. Organisers hope sustained community action, backed by municipal support, can reclaim the space for residents and tourists alike. Read more.

Illustrative image: Generated with Google Gemini Flash Image 2.5

By Stephen Grootes. Working with family can be rewarding but also challenging. Recent board resignations at Dis-Chem and Bell Equipment reveal the complexities of family-owned businesses. Read more.

Teaching assistant Cassidy Williams volunteers at Seekoegat VGK Primary School in Prince Albert on 5 May 2022. (Photo: Gallo Images / Rapport / Edrea du Toit)

By Takudzwa Pongweni. South Africa’s public schools face a growing teacher replacement crunch as vacancies persist, the workforce ages and researchers warn that the system is failing to prepare and retain enough new educators. Read more.

Vessels in the Strait of Hormuz near the beach of Bandar Abbas, Iran, June 21, 2026. (Photo: Amirhosein Khorgooi/ISNA/via WANA (West Asia News Agency)via REUTERS)

By J Brooks Spector. The US and Iran continue to be in an acrimonious dispute over the recently signed memorandum of understanding, with both countries resuming strikes. We answer your questions. Read more.

Small-scale farmers bear the brunt of poor policy that isn’t aligned with business, as these farmers find themselves unable to expand their business and/or gain access to financial support or additional resources to sustain themselves and their business. (Illustrative image | Sources: (Photo: Leon Neal / Getty Images) | A farmworker drives a tractor during a corn harvest in Delmas, South Africa. (Photo: Dean Hutton / Bloomberg via Getty Images) | Silos on the Ehlerskroon farm outside Delmas in Mpumalanga. (Photo: Waldo Swiegers / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

By Iman Allie. A recent panel discussion in Cape Town highlighted the vital role of small-scale farmers in regenerative agriculture, exploring their challenges and the solutions needed for sustainable growth. Read more.

Illustrative image: | Lionel Messi of Argentina looks dejected wearing the second place medal after the Final - FIFA World Cup 2026 match between Spain and Argentina at New York New Jersey Stadium on July 19, 2026. (Photo: Pablo Morano/BSR Agency/Getty Images) | FIFA President Gianni Infantino hold the FIFA World Cup Winner's Trophy. (Photo: Dan Mullan/Getty Images) | Ferran Torres #7 of Spain celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final match between Spain and Argentina at New York New Jersey Stadium on July 19, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo: David Ramos/Getty Images) | Mondli Makhaya. Generated with Google Gemini Flash Image 2.5

By Mondli Makhanya. A thrilling 2026 World Cup was marred by Argentina’s ugly final antics, Trump’s political intrusion, and Fifa’s ongoing corruption — yet hope remains for the game’s true fans. Read more.

Catherine Laga’aia as Moana. (Photo: Walt Disney Pictures)

By Noelle Adams. Faithful to a fault. That idiom could have been coined specifically for Disney’s live-action Moana. The remake isn’t bad, just bland and unnecessary. Read more.

By Tony Jackman. Turn leftovers into an entire second meal with this recipe that kicks off with leftover stew and adds layers of caramelised butternut and a mash made of potatoes and sweet potatoes. Read more.

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