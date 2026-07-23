US Education Department probes five medical schools over admissions practices

By Kanishka Singh

The Education Department’s office for civil rights launched probes against the Dartmouth College Geisel School of Medicine, East Carolina University Brody School of Medicine, St. Louis University School of Medicine, Western University of Health Sciences, and William Carey University College of Osteopathic Medicine, the department said in a statement.

The statement said the probes were linked to alleged racial discrimination in admissions but it did not elaborate further or provide evidence for those allegations. It noted Trump’s broader crackdown on diversity, equity and inclusion practices.

East Carolina University told local media it complied with state and federal law as well as court rulings and that it would respond accordingly to the Education Department. Dartmouth College also said it remained confident in its admissions practices.

Trump, who ​casts diversity goals as anti-merit and as discriminatory against groups like white people and men, has signed executive orders ‌to dismantle ⁠those policies in the government and private sector.

Civil rights advocates say diversity practices help address historic inequities for marginalized groups like women, the LGBT community and ethnic minorities.

The Supreme Court rejected affirmative action at colleges and universities in 2023 when it struck down race-conscious admissions programs at Harvard ​University and the University ​of North Carolina.

The Trump administration has targeted universities with probes ⁠and ​federal funding suspension threats over a range of issues.

These ​include pro-Palestinian protests against U.S. ally Israel’s assault on Gaza, diversity initiatives, transgender policies and climate programs. Rights advocates say the crackdown threatens ​free speech, due process and academic freedom.

The U.S. Department of Justice has also targeted medical schools over admissions practices. The DOJ opened civil rights investigations in June into 15 medical schools.

It has alleged that medical schools at Yale University, the University of California, Los Angeles and the University of California, San Diego were biased in favor of Black and Hispanic applicants. The schools say their admissions practices are “rigorous,” fair and rooted in merit.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)