South African MMA star Nkosi Ndebele set for PFL Global debut

Nkosi Ndebele has never forgotten where comes from – the township of Diepsloot in Gauteng. Being raised by a single mother after his father died, Ndebele’s early life was underlined by hardship. But now the South African mixed martial arts (MMA) star is poised to make a major step in his career, fuelled by his background.

Ndebele was part of the Professional Fighters League’s (PFL) first venture into Africa in 2025, which culminated in him being crowned bantamweight champion in December that year. Now the US-based MMA stable has rewarded Ndebele with a promotion to its main roster – PFL Global.

Nkosi Ndebele (left) in action against Michele Clemente of Italy during the first leg of PFL Africa Season Two in Pretoria on 10 April 2026. (Photo: Jose Peñuela / PFL)

The 31-year-old will make his top-flight PFL bow in a catchweight bout with American brawler Brandon Davis. Ndebele was initially set to make his major debut against another American, Mando “El Toro” Gutierrez. However, the latter suffered an injury that has ruled him out of the battle, forcing Davis to step into the void.

Fighting for South Africa

As for Ndebele, despite the change of opponent, he is excited to keep flying the South African flag high in combat sport, while also proving wrong the people who doubted he could make a successful career in MMA. Those doubters included family and friends.

Nkosi Ndebele says he has fought against a number of stereotypes to reach the height of MMA. (Photo: Jose Peñuela / PFL)

“There’s this stigma that’s limiting especially black children, coming from our parents. They have this mentality that being successful is becoming a teacher, or joining the police force, being a lawyer or a doctor. If you do anything else, they don’t understand,” Ndebele told Daily Maverick.

“My family members have always been there for me. But they never necessarily believed in the vision I had for myself with regards to MMA. But seeing everything coming to fruition [has changed their perspective],” he said.

“Explaining your vision when you say you want to do MMA takes time. Especially because in South Africa it’s not even a commercially popular sport. But I hope that the more people like myself and Dricus du Plessis fly the flag, and organisations such as PFL come to South Africa to showcase MMA and the opportunities it can open, parents can see the bigger picture,” the 31-year-old added.

Dricus du Plessis is one of leaders of South African MMA. (Photo: Paul Kane / Getty Images)

Popular South African MMA star Du Plessis competes in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) stable. He marked his return to the Octagon after almost a year with a unanimous-decision victory over former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman on Sunday, 19 July.

PFL Global debut

When he takes on Davis on Saturday, 25 July in Washington, DC, Ndebele will be out to continue South Africa’s momentum on the global MMA scene. On a personal note, the man known as the “King of Many Nations” will be looking to send a message to his employers that they have not made a mistake by promoting him to the main roster of PFL.

Nkosi Ndebele is excited to showcase his skills on the PFL Global stage. (Photo: Jose Peñuela / PFL)

“I’m feeling great. I’m feeling awesome. I’ve been preparing for times like this. All the hard work that I’ve put in has brought me to this position I’m in. But there’s still much more to give,” Ndebele said ahead of his major American battle.

“Such moments are really uplifting and motivating. Seeing every good thing that God promised me come to pass, especially because I believed in him even in times when no one believed in me… It’s a blessing and I’m happy about everything that has happened,” the fighter stated.

The Gauteng homecoming

Before he was handed this great global opportunity by PFL, Ndebele had a chance to headline the first show of PFL Africa 2.0, which took place in Pretoria back in April 2026. Ndebele beat Italy’s Michele Clemente by unanimous decision. The contest was a special homecoming as he competed in Gauteng for the first time in eight years.

His family (including his mother and daughter), friends and mentors were able to witness his immense growth over the past few years live. Ndebele says this was special for him, especially having his daughter join him in the ring after the fight.

Nkosi Ndebele says celebrating a win with his daughter in the ring in front of a home crowd is one of the highlights of his career. (Photo: Jose Peñuela / PFL)

“Me coming back home, to perform in Pretoria, after around eight years of being away, was really beautiful. It was a significant moment in my career, to highlight how far MMA has taken me, from my amateur years to where I am now,” Ndebele said.

“Having my daughter there was also special. Sometimes I travel for months and she can’t see me. So for her to be able to see what her father does and experience it live for the first was a special moment for me,” he added.

Having grown up in the densely populated township of Diepsloot in Gauteng, mixed martial arts star Nkosi Ndebele used the sport to fight for a better life for himself and his family. (Photo: PFL Africa)

As for his fight against Davis, Ndebele says he is amped to showcase his combat quality on such a grand stage.

“I’m not going there just to win. I’m going there to announce myself, to take over. After all, I am the King of Many Nations,” Ndebele said. “So, with this first fight, I will be getting ordained as the King of the US. I am going there to take my rightful seat on the throne of PFL Global.” DM