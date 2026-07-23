Pork T-bone with caper butter and braised red cabbage and pears

Capers and pork are a great combination. More often I use capers with chicken or fish, but pork is just as good a match for these dried, brined buds of the caper bush.

A pork T-bone has loin on one side of the bone and tenderloin on the other, so there’s great potential for a tender result – the key is not to overcook them. The bone itself adds flavour, as bones always do, while lending something to the dish’s good looks.

Pork meat, as we all learn by experience, turns tough or at least a bit chewy even in that moment while you’re asking yourself, “Hmmmm, is it time to stop cooking?” Chances are the moment has passed, so don’t hesitate – it’s amazing how often our cooking instincts are correct.

This is a quick and easy recipe, so is perfect to make when you’re short on time. Choose an extra side dish that is also simple and quick to cook, such as quartered potatoes cooked in an air fryer basket while the pork T-bones are cooking.

The braised cabbage is very quick to cook, with the pear element added shortly before serving.

The lemon is a very important ingredient for the cabbage. It is squeezed in shortly after you add the shredded red cabbage to a little oil in a pan, and serves to set the red hue. Without lemon, the cabbage will quickly turn an unattractive shade of purple. The acidity does no harm to the vegetable’s flavour – if anything, it gives it a nice tangy nip.

Tony’s pork T-bone with caper butter and braised cabbage and pears

Ingredients

(Serves 2)

2 x 350g pork T-bones

1 small red cabbage, finely shredded

Juice of 1 lemon

1 red onion, thinly sliced

A splash of olive oil

2 Forelle pears, cored and sliced into slim wedges (or any pear of your choice)

8 capers, chopped

8 more capers, whole, for garnish

2 Tbsp butter

Salt and black pepper

Method

If cooking potatoes, get them going before you cook your pork and braise the cabbage and pear dish. Consider this air fryer potato recipe.

Add a touch of olive oil to a pan on a lowish heat, add the shredded cabbage, toss to coat, and immediately squeeze in the juice of a lemon. Toss the pan vigorously and/or stir to ensure it is all touched by the lemon juice.

Add the sliced red onion and cook, stirring now and then, on a gentle heat for no more than 3 minutes. Turn the heat off and set the pan aside. The pears will be added shortly before serving.

(Check the air fryer and shake the potatoes now and then while doing all of this.)

For the pork T-bones, heat a heavy iron skillet or frying pan on a high heat. Add butter and a dash of olive oil and, when hot, clamp the two pork T-bones in a pair of braai tongs, skin side down. Let them brown and splatter for 2 or 3 minutes, then turn on their sides and cook both sides for 3 minutes each. Season both sides with salt and black pepper when turning them.

Be careful not to overcook them. Three minutes per side should be more than enough. Let them rest off the heat for a few minutes while you finish the braised cabbage and reheat the potatoes (if necessary).

For the caper butter, melt butter in a small pot and add the chopped capers. Season lightly with salt and black pepper.

To finish the cabbage element, peel the pears, cut them neatly into long pieces by slicing just alongside the core, then slice those pieces into long strips. Stir them into the shredded cabbage on a low heat, seasoning with salt and pepper. Do this right before serving, so make sure the T-bones and potatoes are ready to serve as well before doing this step.

Finish by basting the pork steaks with caper butter.

Serve the braised cabbage pear in a mound with a pork T-bone draped over one side of it. Spoon caper butter over and serve your choice of potato dish alongside. DM

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Tony Jackman is twice winner of the Galliova Food Writer of the Year award.

Follow Tony Jackman on Instagram @tony_jackman_cooks.