Mexican journalist shot dead in Oaxaca, marking fourth such killing since June

The state prosecutor’s office has begun investigations into the killing, it said in a statement, adding it has sought assistance from the Special Prosecutor’s Office for Crimes Against Freedom of Expression.

Leyva, 60, primarily reported on stories that exposed government corruption and violence linked to criminal groups operating in Oaxaca.

“He was a journalist critical of our government, like many other journalists who exercise their right every day to question, point out issues, and freely express their opinions,” Oaxaca Governor Salomon Jara wrote on social media.

Mexico is considered one of the most dangerous countries in the world for journalists outside active war zones. Press freedom groups say the vast majority of crimes against journalists go unpunished.

In early July, Mexican authorities confirmed that the remains found on a property in the eastern state of Veracruz belonged to journalist Roxana Guzmán, who had been kidnapped a month earlier by an armed group.

According to the organization Article 19, journalists Luis Angel Lopez and Manuel Moreno were also killed in June in connection with their reporting.

So far in 2026, at least five journalists have been killed. Last year, seven journalists were killed while reporting, according to data from Article 19.

Last year, Reporters Without Borders registered nine journalist killings in Mexico, the deadliest year of the last three.

(Reporting by Lizbeth Diaz, Editing by Lincoln Feast.)