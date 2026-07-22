Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu returns to face All Blacks in Greatest Rivalry series

All Black coach Dave Rennie will have one more headache to ponder in his preparations for the Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry (RGR) series against the Springboks next month, after it was confirmed that star flyhalf Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu has recovered from an ankle injury in time to be included.

Feinberg-Mngomezulu is one 10 returning stalwarts who missed the recent Nations Championship matches through injury.

But it seems that SFM has recovered faster than initially anticipated, which is a huge boost for the Boks.

On 30 May, Feinberg-Mngomezulu was ankle-tapped by Ioan Lloyd in the act of scoring in the Stormers’ 44-21 URC quarterfinal win over Cardiff at Cape Town Stadium.

He was already in the in-goal area but hadn’t grounded the ball, and Lloyd’s low, forceful tackle, which was legal although probably unnecessary, ended in what was later diagnosed as syndesmosis (a high ankle sprain).

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu after the United Rugby Championship 2025/26 quarterfinal between the Stormers and Cardiff Rugby at Cape Town Stadium on 30 May 2026. (Photo: Nic Bothma / BackpagePix)

He had successful ankle surgery, confirmed via social media posts from hospital – including a photo of him in a protective medical boot.

A three-month return-to-play timeline was the initial assessment, but fewer than two months later it seems the brilliant playmaker is ready for action.

Feinberg-Mngomezulu’s inclusion was probably anticipated by the All Blacks coaching staff, but even so, it creates some analysis headaches for Rennie and his lieutenants.

Given the varying skill sets of the flyhalves included in the Bok team, and the with two Tests on the dry Highveld, one in a potentially wet Cape Town and another in a sweltering Baltimore summer, the Boks have the playmakers to subtly vary their approach.

The fact that Erasmus has included four flyhalves in the group, which includes Manie Libbok, Handré Pollard and recent new cap Vusi Moyo, it feels a little luxurious. Utility back Quan Horn is another who can play flyhalf.

Pollard is one of four flyhalves in the squad. (Photo Fiona Goodall / Getty Images)

It raises the question of whether Feinberg-Mngomezulu might only be available for the latter part of the series or whether he has been earmarked for a specific and limited role.

The Boks will also play against Argentina in Buenos Aires on 8 August as part of the build-up to the series, and SFM is almost certain to feature in that game if he is physically able, to get some precious game time under his belt.

“Some players are returning from injury and need some valuable game time, so depending on how they progress from their injuries during next week’s training camp, we will decide who we will take to Argentina,” Erasmus said.

Bok coach Rassie Erasmus will divide the squad. (Photo: Sydney Seshibedi / Gallo Images)

Two squads

With that in mind, Erasmus will divide the 43-man squad into two groups – one that will travel to Argentina and another that will stay behind and continue to prepare for the All Blacks.

In addition to SFM, the nine returning players from injury are: Eben Etzebeth, Lood de Jager (both locks), Franco Mostert (utility forward), Siya Kolisi (looseforward), Pollard, Ethan Hooker, Canan Moodie (both utility backs), André Esterhuizen (flank and centre), and Morné van den Berg (scrumhalf).

Five players from the recent Nations Championship squad have been released to their franchises to face the All Blacks in the midweek matches during the tour. The trio of prop Ntuthuko Mchunu, No 8 Evan Roos and hooker Andre-Hugo Venter will be eligible for the Stormers to face the All Blacks on 7 August.

Bulls scrumhalf Embrose Papier has been released so he can be considered for their clash against the All Blacks on 15 August, while Sharks wing Jaco Williams could face New Zealand in his club’s colours on 11 August.

Lock Lood de Jager is back for the Boks. (Photo: Matt King / Getty Images)

Lock Ruben van Heerden, who made his Test debut against Wales last Saturday, is the only player in the squad for the opening leg of the Nations Championship who was omitted from the two groups.

He is set to start at French club Montpellier in the new season after making the move from the Stormers. He will remain on standby for the team.

“We put a lot of thought into how we will manage the entire group of players to give everyone a chance to stake a claim for places in the squad for the RGR series,” Erasmus said.

“We decided that splitting the squad into two groups will be best for the Springbok team and the players to play their way into the squad.

“We will decide who we will take to Argentina, while the other guys in the 43-man squad will remain behind in Johannesburg with a group of coaches and management to begin preparing for the Tests against New Zealand.

“The players released to their franchises, meanwhile, will also have an opportunity to face the All Blacks in their respective midweek games if they are selected, which will be invaluable for them once we decide on the final squad for RGR, so we see this as a win-win situation for the team and players.”

Springbok scrumhalf Morné van den Berg scores against Italy at Loftus Versfeld in 2025. (Photo: Johan Orton / Gallo Images)

Experience

While Erasmus built more depth while winning during the first phase of the Nations Championship, this squad is brimming with experience, chosen with a very specific goal – beat the All Blacks.

There will be no experimentation during this assignment, which is why so many stalwarts are back.

Locks De Jager and Etzebeth have hardly played any rugby in recent months, but history tells us they need very limited time to be up to full speed for the Boks. That’s where their vast experience is so valuable.

Captain Kolisi is in a similar situation while the same goes for Mostert and scrumhalf Van Den Berg.

Siya Kolisi is back to captain the Boks against New Zealand. (Photo: Anton Geyser / Gallo Images)

“We are limited in the number of players we can take to Argentina, so it makes sense to give everyone a fair chance to compete for spots in the RGR squad,” Erasmus said.

“Some of the players who will train in Johannesburg will be in the final stages of their recovery from injuries, which will allow them to do so under the supervision of our medical team.

“Then there are other players who have played a lot of rugby this year and for us during the Nations Championship, and need a match off to allow their bodies to recover.”

The Springboks have the week off to spend time with their families, with the squad set to assemble at their training base in Johannesburg on Sunday.

They will train for a week before the travelling squad to Argentina departs for Buenos Aires in two groups the following Sunday and Monday to continue their on-field preparations for the match. DM

Springbok squad:

Props: Thomas du Toit (Sharks), Wilco Louw (Stormers), Ox Nche (Sharks), Zachary Porthen (Stormers), Carlu Sadie (Bordeaux Begles), Gerhard Steenekamp (Bulls), Boan Venter (Lions).

Hookers: Johan Grobbelaar (Bulls), Malcolm Marx (Kubota Spears).

Locks: Lood de Jager (Wild Knights), Eben Etzebeth (Sharks), Ruan Nortjé (Kubota Spears).

Looseforwards: Paul de Villiers, Ben-Jason Dixon (both Stormers), Cameron Hanekom (Bulls), Siya Kolisi (Stormers), Elrigh Louw (Bulls), Jasper Wiese (Urayasu D-Rocks).

Utility forwards: Pieter-Steph du Toit (Toyota Verblitz), Franco Mostert (Honda Heat), Vincent Tshituka (Sharks), Marco van Staden, Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Cobus Wiese (all Bulls).

Scrumhalves: Herschel Jantjies (Bayonne), Cobus Reinach (Stormers), Morné van den Berg (Lions), Grant Williams (Kobe Steelers).

Flyhalves: Manie Libbok (Kintetsu Liners), Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu (Stormers), Vusi Moyo (Sharks), Handré Pollard (Bulls).

Centres: Damian de Allende (Wild Knights), André Esterhuizen (Sharks), Jesse Kriel (Canon Eagles).

Outside and utility backs: Kurt-Lee Arendse (Mitsubishi Dynaboars), Aphelele Fassi (Toshiba), Ethan Hooker (Sharks), Quan Horn (Lions), Cheslin Kolbe (Stormers), Canan Moodie (Bulls), Edwill van der Merwe (Sharks), Damian Willemse (Stormers).

Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry fixtures 2026:

Friday, 7 August: Stormers v All Blacks, Cape Town Stadium

Tuesday, 11 August: Sharks v All Blacks, Kings Park, Durban

Saturday, 15 August: Bulls v All Blacks, Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria

Saturday, 22 August: Springboks v All Blacks, Ellis Park, Johannesburg (first Test)

Tuesday, 25 August: Lions v All Blacks, Ellis Park

Saturday, 29 August: Springboks v All Blacks, Cape Town Stadium (second Test)

Saturday, 5 September: Springbok Women v Black Ferns, FNB Stadium, Johannesburg

Saturday, 5 September: Springboks v All Blacks, FNB Stadium (third Test)

Saturday, 12 September: Springboks v All Blacks, M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, US (fourth Test)