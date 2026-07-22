Larry, the Downing Street cat, and more from around the world

A firefighter rescues a dog from an area affected by the overflow of Santa Gracia Creek in the El Islon neighbourhood of La Serena, Chile, 21 July 2026. Authorities declared a red alert for four municipalities in the central Valparaiso region and extended school closures because of the risk of the Aconcagua River overflowing, according to Chile’s National Service for Disaster Prevention and Response (Senapred). EPA/HERNAN CONTRERAS Geese stand in front of a helicopter before U.S. President Donald Trump's departure to attend a dignified transfer at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, at the Ellipse near the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., July 22, 2026. (Photo: REUTERS/Kylie Cooper) Britain's newly appointed Prime Minister Andy Burnham gestures before delivering a speech outside 10 Downing Street after taking office, in London, Britain, July 20, 2026. (Photo: REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja) Members of the military carry the transfer case of U.S. Army Sgt. Michael Emmanuel Swinton of D Battery, 2nd Battalion, 55th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 108th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, who was killed in action during a controlled detonation of a downed one-way unmanned aerial system at Erbil Air Base in Iraq, during a dignified transfer of his remains at Dover Air Force Base in Dover, Delaware, U.S., July 22, 2026. (Photo: REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein)

U.S. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) listens during a news conference after a House Republican Conference meeting in the U.S. Capitol Building on July 21, 2026 in Washington, DC. House GOP Leadership spoke to reporters about a range of topics surrounding government funding and the upcoming midterms. (Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images) A motorcade believed to be carrying ousted Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores, travels on the day of their hearing at the Daniel Patrick Moynihan United States Courthouse on criminal charges, including narcoterrorism, in New York City, U.S., July 22, 2026. (Photo: REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz) A child injured in an airstrike arrives at Al-Shifa Hospital as victims from a strike on Yemen al-Saeed Hospital in Jabalia are taken to Al-Shifa hospital on July 20, 2026 in Gaza City, Gaza. The strike, allegedly by Israeli forces, was reported to have killed two and injured several others. (Photo: Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images) Newly inaugurated military officers perform during an inauguration ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta, Indonesia, 22 July 2026. Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto inaugurated 1,177 new officers who graduated from military and police academies. (Photo: EPA/MAST IRHAM) Recruits attend an official oath-taking ceremony of the German Armed Forces at the Defense Ministry (Bendlerblock) in Berlin, Germany, 20 July 2026. The ceremony is held on the 82nd anniversary of a failed attempt by Claus von Stauffenberg and other conspirators to assassinate the Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler on 20 July 1944. They were arrested and executed at the Bendlerblock after the failed assassination attempt. EPA/FILIP SINGER People lay flowers during a ceremony commemorating the victims of the 2016 Munich shooting attack on the 10th anniversary of the attack near the Olympia shopping centre in Munich, Germany, July 22, 2026. REUTERS/Fariha Farooqui. (Photo: REUTERS/Fariha Farooqui)

A firefighting aircraft flies during a wildfire as seen from the village of Cotignac, in the Var department, France, July 21, 2026. (Photo: REUTERS/Manon Cruz) A statue sits as smoke rises in the background during a wildfire in a mountainous area near Freissinieres and L'Argentiere-la-Bessee in the Hautes-Alpes, as drought conditions worsen following a heatwave and water shortages across much of France, July 22, 2026. (Photo: REUTERS/Alexandre Dimou) A drone view shows a burned-out vehicle and scorched vegetation on a hillside following a wildfire in Castronovo di Sicilia, Sicily, Italy, July 22, 2026. (Photo: REUTERS/Danilo Arnone) People walk through the rain in the Dumbo neighborhood in Brooklyn as severe storms move through the New York area on July 21, 2026 in New York City. New York City is under a flood watch until 2 am as the storms impact both New Jersey and New York. (Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images) A mountain of scrap metal sits in Liverpool docks awaiting export to foundries and metal merchants on July 21, 2026 in Liverpool, England. The price for scrap and recycled metal has been volatile recently, though demand remains high due to the scarcity of raw materials. (Photo: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images) A plant in a branch of the Loire River in Montjean-sur-Loire as drought conditions worsen following a heatwave and water shortages across much of France, July 20, 2026. (Photo: REUTERS/Stephane Mahe) A visitor takes a break next to a cooling mist in front of a five-story pagoda at Sensoji temple, a popular sightseeing spot, as the Japanese government issued a heatstroke alert in Tokyo and other prefectures due to a heatwave, in Tokyo, Japan July 22, 2026. (Photo: REUTERS/Issei Kato) A woman sits in the shade on the doorstep of her home during a power outage amid a heatwave in Valletta, Malta, July 22, 2026. (Photo: REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi) A family rides on a motorbike through a flooded road amid rain in Lahore, Pakistan, July 22, 2026. (Photo: REUTERS/Murtaza Ali) A photograph taken with a drone shows a giant biodegradable land art called 'A portee de ciel' painting by French-Swiss artist Saype at the Bretaye Pass, in Villars-sur-Ollon, Switzerland, 21 July 2026. EPA/SALVATORE DI NOLFI





Visitors walk in the Apollo Gallery (Galerie d'Apollon), where French crown jewels were stolen in 2025 in a heist, on the day of its reopening to the public at the Louvre Museum in Paris, France, July 22, 2026. (Photo: REUTERS/Abdul Saboor)

Balloons fly over Bristol during a preview of the 48th Bristol International Balloon Fiesta, on July 20, 2026 in Bristol, England. Now in its 48th year, the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta is Europe's largest annual hot-air balloon event in a city that is seen by many balloonists as the home of modern ballooning. This year's main event takes place in the hills of Ashton Court from August 7-9. (Photo: Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images)

General view of the atmosphere during the 2026 San Diego Pride Parade on July 18, 2026 in San Diego, California. (Photo: Daniel Knighton/Getty Images)

IShowSpeed attends Fanatics Fest NYC 2026 at Jacob Javits Center on July 17, 2026 in New York City. (Photo: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Fanatics)

Marios Georgiou of Team Cyprus trains on Parallel Bars during a training session ahead of the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games at Glasgow International Arena on July 22, 2026 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

Mackenzie Hughes of Canada reacts to a putt on the eighth hole during the final round of the Corales Puntacana Championship 2026 at Puntacana Resort & Club, Corales Golf Course on July 19, 2026 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. (Photo: Stacy Revere/Getty Images)



