The City of Johannesburg hosted Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana on Tuesday, 21 July, for high-stakes emergency talks in a desperate bid to unlock its withheld equitable share grant, as the metro faces a severe liquidity shortfall with barely two weeks of cash reserves remaining.

The meeting concluded with an agreement on practical interventions to strengthen the City’s financial position and accelerate service delivery. According to a joint media statement issued by the mayor’s office and National Treasury on Tuesday, both parties agreed to a set of immediate stabilisation steps, with Treasury reaffirming that the “Joburg Plan” provides a credible foundation for the metro’s financial recovery.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana and Johannesburg Mayor Dada Morero after announcing a deal on Tuesday, 21 July 2026. (Photo: City of Johannesburg)

The City did not respond by the time of publication to requests for a specific clarification of the interventions.

Tuesday’s meeting follows a similar high-level engagement between Godongwana and Morero held this year in May, when Treasury first formally raised statutory concerns regarding the metro’s unfunded adjustment budget, growing debt and non-compliance with the Municipal Finance Management Act.

Morero, alongside members of the mayoral committee and senior officials, presented what the City described as an honest assessment of its progress, ongoing challenges, and work under way through the Inner City Rejuvenation programme and infrastructure investments.

“The engagement concluded with agreement on practical interventions to strengthen the City’s financial position and accelerate service delivery,” Morero said in the statement on Tuesday.

“National Treasury reaffirmed that the Joburg Plan is solid, providing a credible foundation for the City’s financial recovery. The City remains focused on laying the foundation for a financially resilient Johannesburg that delivers on its promise to every resident.”

Johannesburg Mayor Dada Morero said the meeting with Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana concluded with agreement on practical interventions to strengthen the City’s financial position. (Photo: City of Johannesburg)



Gauteng provincial intervention

Earlier this month, the Gauteng provincial government had already stepped in to oversee Johannesburg’s financial trajectory, invoking Section 154 of the Constitution after the National Treasury temporarily withheld the City’s R3.6-billion July equitable share allocation.

While that initial provincial intervention launched a five-month oversight programme under Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) MEC Jacob Mamabolo to address R2.1-billion in electricity overspending and R1.431-billion in provincial municipal debt, Tuesday’s high-level talks with the Treasury represent a second layer of intergovernmental pressure aimed at securing an immediate financial lifeline ahead of Friday’s parliamentary deadline.

Parliament’s deadline

In the meantime, the National Treasury has been given until Friday by Parliament’s joint oversight committees — led by parliamentary Cogta committee chairperson Dr Zweli Mkhize — to present a clear, lawful plan on how it will protect basic service delivery before executing any decision to withhold equitable share funds.

The parliamentary directive follows a joint sitting of the Cogta, Scopa, finance and appropriations committees, where lawmakers warned that stopping equitable share transfers risked punishing poor residents for municipal financial failures.

The committees instructed the Treasury and the national Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs to ensure that any corrective financial measures complied with constitutional support obligations under Section 154, rather than using funding freezes as a default recovery strategy. The Treasury must report back to Parliament by Friday with a revised approach that safeguards essential services while holding failing officials accountable.

Tuesday’s agreement between the City and National Treasury remains subject to the final outcome of Friday’s parliamentary session. Should Parliament’s oversight committees reject the Treasury’s justification or find that the municipality remains in breach of statutory financial conditions, the National Treasury retains its constitutional power under Section 216 to formally invoke or maintain the funding freeze, regardless of bilateral plans.

Conversely, if Treasury presents the negotiated “Joburg Plan” to Parliament as a satisfied compliance condition, it could trigger the immediate, legal release of Joburg’s equitable share allocation before any funds are withheld. DM