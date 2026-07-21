Soweto Marathon outstanding prize money: Athletes to receive ‘partial’ payment

Athletes still waiting for prize money from the 2025 Soweto Marathon may finally receive what they are owed.

Well, at least part of it.

On 17 July, Central Gauteng Athletics (CGA) issued a statement outlining efforts to resolve the ongoing payment matter, which has left the race winners still waiting for their winnings eight months after the race.

According to the statement, CGA convened a meeting with the beneficiary clubs of the Soweto Marathon on 11 May to obtain an update from race organisers regarding the outstanding prize money. In the statement, the provincial athletics body also reaffirmed its decision not to sanction the 2026 edition of the race “until all their governance matters have been resolved”.

Crucially, during the meeting, race organisers advised that “limited funds” from the 2024 Soweto Marathon are currently available and are being held by the Gauteng Sports Confederation (GSC).

According to the statement, CGA has since engaged the confederation to facilitate the release of the funds.

“Although the available funds are insufficient to settle the outstanding prize money in full, CGA has committed to facilitating the distribution of the available funds to affected athletes as soon as reasonably possible, while continuing its efforts to secure payment of the outstanding balance,” the statement said.

However, several details remain unclear. CGA has not disclosed how much money is being held by the GSC, how much will be made available to athletes or what proportion of the outstanding prize money the funds would cover. Questions have been sent to CGA in the meantime seeking clarity on these issues.

Participants run towards FNB Stadium during the 2022 Soweto Marathon. Winners from the 2025 race remain unpaid. (Photo: Papi Morake / Gallo Images)

On 29 November 2025, the Soweto Marathon, also known as the “People’s Race”, took place with a staggering 18,000 runners.

To date, the podium finishers have still not received their prize money. They include the winner of the men’s event, Joseph Seutloali, who is owed R250,000. Gerda Steyn, who finished third in the women’s race, and Onalenna Khonkhobe, who came third in the men’s race, also confirmed they had not received payment.

CGA has been asked to provide a full breakdown of unpaid prize money and the number of athletes affected.

The payment controversy emerged against the backdrop of a governance dispute that overshadowed much of the build-up to the race last year. Several parties fought over who actually controls and runs the race. Eventually, the Soweto Marathon Non-Profit Company (NPC) was approved by CGA to organise the race. The NPC was a newly formed entity that secured the backing of nine out of 11 Soweto athletics clubs.

“We wish to assure all affected members that this matter remains a priority for the Board,” said CGA. “While CGA is committed to facilitating a practical solution to ensure athletes receive payment, this assistance does not absolve the race organisers of their obligations and will be held accountable in terms of the applicable rules and regulations, and CGA’s governance processes.”

While the prospect of a partial payment may offer some relief to affected athletes, questions remain over the recovery of the outstanding balance and the long-term impact the saga could have on confidence in one of South Africa’s most iconic road races.

This story will be updated as further information becomes available. DM