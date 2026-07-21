RMB wins multiple accolades at the Euromoney Awards, including Africa’s Best Investment Bank

In addition to the flagship award, RMB was recognised as Africa’s Best Investment Bank for M&A, Africa’s Best Bank for Large Corporates and Africa’s Best Bank for ESG. The bank also received the awards for South Africa’s Best Investment Bank and South Africa’s Best Investment Bank for M&A.

Together, the awards recognise RMB’s ability to partner with clients on complex, high-impact transactions, combining strategic advice, financing and execution to help unlock investment, support business growth and drive economic development across Africa.

“Our clients rely on us to help them navigate increasingly complex strategic decisions and deliver solutions that create long-term value. Being recognised by Euromoney across six investment banking categories is a powerful, independent endorsement of our people, our expertise and the partnerships we continue to build with clients across Africa,” says Rob Leon, Co-Ceo of Investment Banking and Sponsors Segment at RMB.

The awards recognise RMB’s integrated investment banking model, which combines strategic advisory, financing and capital markets capabilities to help clients navigate complex transactions across Africa. During the review period, the bank advised on several landmark transactions spanning mergers and acquisitions, infrastructure, sustainable finance and cross-border investment.

As Africa’s Best Investment Bank for M&A, RMB has been recognised for its ability to structure and execute complex strategic transactions that help clients reshape portfolios, unlock growth opportunities and navigate increasingly sophisticated cross-border environments. At the same time, the Africa’s Best Bank for ESG award acknowledges the bank’s continued leadership in developing innovative sustainable finance solutions that support the transition to a more resilient and inclusive African economy.

“These awards recognise years of investment in our people, our capabilities and our belief in the African continent. They reinforce our commitment to continuing to build on that foundation so we can keep supporting our clients’ evolving needs,” adds Ashwin Lakhan, Co-Ceo of Investment Banking and Sponsors Segment at RMB.

The Euromoney Awards for Excellence are among the banking industry’s most respected independent awards, recognising financial institutions that demonstrate excellence across leadership, innovation, client service and transaction capability. The breadth of recognition RMB received reinforces its leadership across core investment banking capabilities in Africa and South Africa, while reaffirming its commitment to partnering with clients to deliver innovative financing and sustainable finance solutions that support business growth and Africa’s long-term development. DM



