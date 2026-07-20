To do nothing could be the most expensive decision you’ll make

We spend a lot of time calculating whether we can afford to make a change. We almost never stop to calculate what it costs us not to do it.

Sometimes the biggest drain on your finances isn’t a bad investment or an expensive purchase. It’s staying in the same place because change feels uncomfortable, complicated or risky.

Economists call it opportunity cost. Put simply, every decision to stay where you are is also a decision to give up whatever might have happened if you had moved on. Not every change is the right one, but doing nothing isn’t always the safe option either.

Here are five areas where inertia could be costing you more than you realise.

Remaining underpaid

Many people negotiate harder for a new cellphone contract than they do for their salary.

Perhaps you’ve become indispensable at work. You consistently exceed expectations, mentor new colleagues and take on responsibilities that weren’t part of your original job description. Yet your salary hasn’t kept pace.

Even a modest increase secured earlier in your career compounds over time. Future annual increases, bonuses and retirement contributions are often calculated as a percentage of your salary.

Remaining underpaid today doesn’t just affect this month’s payslip – it can affect your lifetime earnings.

You owe it to yourself to know what your skills are worth.

Keeping expensive products

The bank account you’ve had since university. The insurance policy you signed years ago. The investment fees you never questioned because moving it sounds like admin.

Financial products aren’t “set and forget”. A product that suited you at 25 may be costing you unnecessarily at 45.

Once a year, spend an hour reviewing your banking fees, insurance premiums and investment costs. If you’re paying for benefits you never use or fees that exceed the value you’re receiving, loyalty may be costing you money.

Waiting for the ‘right time’

There are always reasons to wait, ranging from uncertain markets and rising interest rates to falling property prices and waiting for the kids to finish school.

The problem is that life rarely presents a perfect financial moment.

Time is one of the few advantages every investor receives for free. Every year you postpone investing or increasing your retirement contributions is a year your money loses the chance to grow through compound returns.

Ignoring small financial problems

Financial disasters often begin as small irritations that are easy to postpone. Think of things like a credit card balance that doesn’t seem to be falling, or the tax query you plan to respond to “tomorrow”.

Small problems usually become bigger, more expensive problems if left alone.

A single phone call, payment plan or email today can prevent penalties, interest and sleepless nights later.

Not choosing yourself

Sometimes the most expensive commitments aren’t financial products at all.

It could be remaining in a business partnership that drains your energy, or continuing to bankroll family members at the expense of your own financial goals because saying no feels uncomfortable.

Choosing yourself first doesn’t mean making reckless decisions or abandoning people who genuinely need your help. It means understanding that constantly putting your own financial wellbeing last eventually limits your ability to help anyone, including yourself.

Money isn’t just about what leaves your bank account. It’s also about the opportunities that never arrive because you were too afraid to take the first step. Before deciding that you can’t afford to make a change, ask yourself a different question: can you afford not to? DM



