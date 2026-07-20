Tension and emotions at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Pedri #20 of Spain touches the shield during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group H match between Spain and Cabo Verde at Atlanta Stadium on June 15, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images) Japan fans cheer in the stands during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group F match between Netherlands and Japan at Dallas Stadium on June 14, 2026 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Charlotte Wilson/Getty Images) Mexican fans hold up a chicken decked out in a sombrero and Mexican colors before the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A match between Mexico and South Africa outside Mexico City Stadium on June 11, 2026 in Mexico City, Mexico. Mexican players celebrate the team's first goal by Julian Quinones #16 during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A match between Mexico and South Africa at Mexico City Stadium on June 11, 2026 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images) Mattias Svanberg #19 of Sweden celebrates scoring his team's fourth goal with teammates Alexander Isak #9 and Alexander Bernhardsson #21 during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group F match between Sweden and Tunisia at Monterrey Stadium on June 14, 2026 in Guadalupe, Mexico. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images) Fans of Sweden celebrate the team's 5-1 victory in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group F match between Sweden and Tunisia at Monterrey Stadium on June 14, 2026 in Guadalupe, Mexico. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images) Elye Wahi #12 of Cote d'Ivoire reacts missing a chance during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group E match between Cote D'Ivoire and Ecuador at Philadelphia Stadium on June 14, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Darrian Traynor/Getty Images) Breel Embolo #7 of Switzerland celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match between Switzerland and Algeria at BC Place Vancouver on July 02, 2026 in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images) Thibaut Courtois #1 of Belgium warms up prior to the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 32 match between Group G Winner and Group A/E/H/I/J Third Place at Seattle Stadium on July 01, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images) Leon Goretzka #8 of Germany reacts during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 32 match between Germany and Paraguay at Boston Stadium on June 29, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images) Street artists perform while Mexico fans arrive before the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 32 match between Mexico and Ecuador at Mexico City Stadium on June 30, 2026 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images) Street artists perform while Mexico fans arrive before the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 32 match between Mexico and Ecuador at Mexico City Stadium on June 30, 2026 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images) Julian Quinones #16 of Mexico is thrown in the air by team mates as they celebrate afer team's victory and progression to the Round of 16 after the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 32 match between Mexico and Ecuador at Mexico City Stadium on June 30, 2026 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images) Raul Jimenez #9 of Mexico celebrates with their team mates their team's second goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 32 match between Mexico and Ecuador at Mexico City Stadium on June 30, 2026 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images) Gabriel Martinelli #22 of Brazil celebrates with Vinicius Junior #7 of Brazil and other team mates after scoring his teams second goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 32 match between Brazil and Japan at Houston Stadium on June 29, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images) Willian Pacho #6 of Ecuador in action during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group E match between Ecuador and Germany at New York New Jersey Stadium on June 25, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Mattia Ozbot/Getty Images) Moises Caicedo #23 of Ecuador celebrate the victory after the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group E match between Ecuador and Germany at New York New Jersey Stadium on June 25, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Mattia Ozbot/Getty Images) Jude Bellingham #10 of England celebrate first goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group L match between Panama and England at New York New Jersey Stadium on June 27, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Mattia Ozbot/Getty Images) Erling Haaland #9 of Norway celebrates after scoring his teams second goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 32 match between Cote D'Ivoire and Norway at Dallas Stadium on June 30, 2026 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images) Jonathan David #10 of Canada celebrates after the team's victory and his side's progression to the Round of 16 during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 32 match between South Africa and Canada at Los Angeles Stadium on June 28, 2026 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images) A fan Uruguay poses for a photograph prior to the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group H match between Uruguay and Spain at Guadalajara Stadium on June 26, 2026 in Guadalajara, Mexico. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images) Dayne Tristan St. Clair of Canada warms up before the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 32 match between South Africa and Canada at Los Angeles Stadium on June 28, 2026 in Inglewood, California. (Photo: Fran Santiago/Getty Images) Samuel Moutoussamy #8 of Congo DR celebrates after the 3-1 win during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group K match between Congo DR and Uzbekistan at Atlanta Stadium on June 27, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images) Colombia fans gather for a 'Banderazo' ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group K match between Colombia and Congo DR on June 22, 2026 in Zapopan, Mexico. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images) Mert Muldur #18 of Turkiye reacts after Turkiye lose during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D match between Türkiye and Paraguay at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium on June 19, 2026 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images) Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina looks on during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter Final match between Argentina and Switzerland at Kansas City Stadium on July 11, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images) Netherlands fans arrive before the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group F match between Netherlands and Japan at Dallas Stadium on June 14, 2026 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images) A fan cheers during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C match between Brazil and Haiti at Philadelphia Stadium on June 19, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Darrian Traynor/Getty Images) Players of South Africa celebrate after their first goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A match between Czechia and South Africa at Atlanta Stadium on June 18, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images) Antoine Semenyo #11 of Ghana celebrates the team's first goal scored by Caleb Yirenkyi #3 (not pictured) during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group L match between Ghana and Panama at Toronto Stadium on June 17, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Darrian Traynor/Getty Images) Axel Witsel #6 of Belgium

looks on during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter Final match between Spain and Belgium at Los Angeles Stadium on July 10, 2026 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images) Lamine Yamal #19 of Spain

looks on prior to the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 16 match between Portugal and Spain at Dallas Stadium on July 06, 2026 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images)