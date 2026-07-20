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Teenager dies in Spain after fountain collapses during World Cup celebrations

A 13-year-old died and two people were injured when a fountain partially collapsed in western Spain in the early hours on Monday, marring mass celebrations of the country’s second-ever soccer World Cup victory, emergency services said.

Reuters
By Reuters
20 Jul
Supporters of Spain gather and celebrate after winning the FIFA World Cup 2026 final match between Spain and Argentina in Los Palacios, Seville, Spain, 19 July 2026 (issued 20 July 2026). Fabian and Gavi, players for the Spanish national football team, were born in the Seville town of Los Palacios. EPA/David Arjona Supporters of Spain gather and celebrate after winning the FIFA World Cup 2026 final match between Spain and Argentina in Los Palacios, Seville, Spain, 19 July 2026 (issued 20 July 2026). Fabian and Gavi, players for the Spanish national football team, were born in the Seville town of Los Palacios. EPA/David Arjona

The accident occurred shortly after midnight in Ciudad Rodrigo, a walled medieval city of about 12,000 in Salamanca province, near the border with Portugal.

Hundreds of residents had gathered at the Arbol Gordo fountain in the city’s centre when the upper part of the monument broke loose and struck several people, regional emergency services said.

In a statement, Ciudad Rodrigo’s town hall expressed condolences for the victim.

“The entire city feels this loss and accompanies the minor’s friends and family in their grief ... What should have been a celebration of the Spanish national team’s World Cup victory has turned into a tragedy,” it said.

(Reporting by David Latona; Editing by- Andrei Khalip)

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