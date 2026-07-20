Spain outclass Argentina to clinch 2026 World Cup with a Ferran Torres extra-time strike

It was not a final for the ages, and it was certainly far from being the best match of the 2026 Fifa World Cup (co-hosted by the US, Mexico and Canada). However, Spain were deserving winners as they beat Argentina 1-0 to win their second World Cup title at the New York New Jersey Stadium on Sunday.

Substitute Ferran Torres struck the winning goal on 106 minutes to finally break the resilience of Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez, who had been preventing his country from conceding.

Ferran Torres of Spain scores the winning goal of the 2026 Fifa World Cup final against Argentina. (Photo: Robbie Jay Barratt / AMA/Getty Images)

Due to Martínez’s heroics, the two teams were forced to head to extra time, when Torres finally broke the deadlock.

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni was seeking to join Italian Vittorio Pozzo as the only coach in World Cup history to win the tournament consecutively. Pozzo guided Italy to back-to-back titles in 1934 and 1938.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi became the first person to captain a national team in three World Cup finals. The 39-year-old led his team in the 2018, 2022 (when they won the world title) and 2026 deciders.

Scorer Ferran Torres (right) and Nico Williams celebrate Spain’s winning goal. (Photo: Robbie Jay Barratt / AMA / Getty Images)

Martínez versus Spain

Five minutes in, both teams tested each other’s defences. First, Lamine Yamal and Dani Olmo combined to test La Roja’s backline.

Then Argentina hit back immediately when Lionel Messi tried to run in behind the Spanish defence. But goalkeeper Unai Simón was alive to the attempted penetration effort as he came out of his goal to thwart Messi.

The first stanza did not offer much beyond this, with both teams’ attackers failing to test the defences. But as expected, the Spanish dominated ball possession. However, they could not capitalise.

Argentina tried to contain Spain, who had most of the possession, but failed. (Photo: Sebastian Frej / Getty Images)

With Argentina holding on for dear life and failing to truly test Spain’s defence, the South Americans’ woes were amplified when England-based central defender Lisandro Martínez was substituted due to injury on the brink of half-time.

The Spaniards weaved together some intricate passes 10 minutes into the second half, but Argentina was up to halting that charge by the reigning European champions.

That theme persisted for the bulk of the second stanza, as Argentina goalkeeper Martínez was constantly alive to the Spanish threats every time his defence was breached. But even that danger to Martínez’s goal was lukewarm.

The balance of play shifted in injury time as Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernández uprooted Spain centre back Pau Cubarsí. This resulted in a second yellow card for Fernández from Slovenian referee Slavko Vinčić.

Enzo Fernández was dismissed for a crunching tackle on Pau Cubarsí, his second yellow card in the match. (Photo: Dan Mullan / Getty Images)

Not long after, Spain had one final opportunity to clinch the game and prevent extra time. Yamal struck a strong free-kick, but Argentina glovesman Martínez once again stepped up to keep his country in the game.

Argentina had zero shots on goal, on or off target, when referee Vinčić blew his whistle to signal the end of normal time and the transition to extra time.

Extra time

Three minutes into extra time, it was once again Martínez stopping Nico Williams’ glancing header with an acrobatic dive to his right. A few minutes later, the Spanish thought they had finally broken the deadlock as Williams dispatched a rebound. However, the goal was ruled out for a foul on Argentina defender Nicolás Otamendi in the build-up.

Seconds into the second stanza of extra time, substitute Torres blasted past Martínez via a Williams assist to finally break the Argentina goalkeeper’s resilience.

When Lionel Messi and his teammates tried to fight back, time was not on their side. (Photo: Al Bello / Getty Images)

Argentina tried a late fight-back, finally registering some shots at goal, but the Spanish stood resolute to see the match out and reach the pinnacle of men’s soccer for a second time.

Trump’s prediction

Donald Trump arrived at the stadium by helicopter. The 80-year-old was the first sitting US president to attend a World Cup final on home soil. When the US hosted the tournament in 1994, then president Bill Clinton was not present. Instead, Clinton’s vice-president Al Gore presented the trophy.

US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania attended the final. (Photo: David Ramos / Getty Images)

In an interview with Fox Sports before the final, Trump said: “I had a meeting with [Fifa president] Gianni [Infantino], and he had an idea [for us to host the World Cup]. Which I said was crazy because we’re not a soccer country. But it turns out we’re a soccer country. I don’t think there’s ever been anything like what’s happened with the whole World Cup. It’s been beautiful. It’s a beautiful thing to watch, and I really give Gianni the credit.”

“It’s hard to bet against Messi,” the US president added. “I watched that pass (the assist for Lautaro Martínez’s semifinal-winning goal against England) — I guess you’d call it a pass — that was exactly perfect. Although it takes some talent to hit the ball off the head coming at that speed. But that was perfect. If you had a strike zone, it was exactly where it ought to be.

“And I also watched, just before that, the way that he got away from the defender. He was very well defended. All of a sudden he’s standing by himself, and he kicked it perfectly. And it’s hard to bet against him. So I won’t pick sides, but it’s very hard to bet against Messi. He’s great.”

Lionel Messi (bottom) was nullified by Spain in what was likely his final World Cup game. (Photo: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

However, Messi was almost invisible in the match, just like all his other attacking compatriots.

The 25-minute half-time interval was longer than the traditional 15 minutes because Fifa borrowed from the US Super Bowl final by presenting a half-time show.

The show featured stars such as Justin Bieber, Madonna, Shakira and BTS as co-headliners. Nigeria’s Burna Boy was also in the mix. DM