How shared prosperity reaches communities

These are important questions. But they are not the most important ones.

The more meaningful question is: What does ownership make possible?

For the Makwande Empowerment Trust, this question sits at the heart of everything we do. Makwande derives its name from a Nguni phrase meaning, “let there be growth.” Our public impact statement reflects this purpose clearly: the Trust exists to advance the holistic empowerment of black youth, women and communities in rural and peri-urban areas that continue to be affected by the legacy of poverty and inequality.

It is an ambitious mandate. Yet the work behind it is grounded in practical action.

What impact looks like

At Makwande, we seek to give tangible meaning to the idea of shared prosperity. Prosperity, however, cannot simply be declared; it must be deliberately built, one partnership, one project and one community at a time.

Today, Makwande supports more than 11,000 beneficiaries through 27 projects spanning, agriculture, entrepreneurship, education and skills development. Our partners are deeply connected to the communities they serve and understand where support can create lasting change. Our role is to strengthen that work, provide resources and help expand impact at both local and national levels.

Across eight provinces, our focus is not merely on development, but on empowerment. Development can sometimes imply something being done for people. Empowerment is different. It is a collaborative journey that enables individuals and communities to shape their own futures.

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Makwande strives to be a catalyst that helps people move from a place of despair to a place of hope. We create pathways that promote inclusive participation, unlock opportunities and support people in building sustainable livelihoods. Our goal is not simply to address immediate needs, but to enable long-term growth and resilience.

This approach is rooted in a fundamental belief: communities should never be viewed as passive recipients of assistance. They are rich with talent, ambition and potential. More often than not, what is lacking is access; access to skills, training, networks, markets, resources and opportunities that allow people to realise their aspirations.

A powerful example of this philosophy is our organic farming initiative, launched in 2015. Designed to support women, youth and elderly people in rural communities, the programme helps participants become smallholder farmers capable of generating a reliable income. Beyond improving household nutrition and strengthening food security, the initiative demonstrates how meaningful empowerment creates ripple effects that extend far beyond the immediate beneficiaries. Families become more secure, communities become more resilient and local economies become stronger.

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Ownership with purpose

Makwande, previously known as the Distell Trust, holds a 9% shareholding in HEINEKEN Beverages South Africa following the merger of HEINEKEN South Africa, Distell and Namibia Breweries Limited.

This relationship demonstrates how transformation can extend beyond the workplace and into the communities where people live, work and build their futures. Our shareholding provides the foundation that enables the Trust to broaden its reach and deepen its impact. As the business grows, so too does our ability to invest in empowerment initiatives that create lasting social value.

In this way, ownership becomes more than a financial arrangement, it becomes a vehicle for opportunity, inclusion and community development. It creates a bridge between commercial success and social progress, ensuring that growth is shared more widely and more meaningfully.

True transformation is not measured only by who owns a stake in the economy, but by how that ownership improves lives. When ownership is linked to purpose, it becomes a powerful tool for expanding opportunity, strengthening communities and creating lasting change. That is the promise of shared prosperity, and the impact Makwande Empowerment Trust continues to pursue. DM

Author: Lwazi Mankahla, CEO, Makwande Empowerment Trust

About Makwande Empowerment Trust

Makwande Empowerment Trust is a Broad-Based Ownership Scheme (BBOS) dedicated to empowering vulnerable communities in South Africa, particularly rural women and youth. Our name, which comes from the Nguni phrase “let there be growth,” symbolizes our constant commitment to promoting shared prosperity and economic inclusion.

About HEINEKEN Beverages

HEINEKEN Beverages is a South African drinks producer built on the legacy of three great companies – HEINEKEN South Africa, Distell and Namibia Breweries Limited. We are the company behind a host of iconic brands that include Heineken®, Amstel, Savanna, Windhoek, Amarula, Nederburg, Klipdrift and many more. We pride ourselves in the diversity and commitment of our more than 5000 employees who are behind our success. Heineken Beverages.