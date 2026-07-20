World
French Parliament’s committee approves social media ban for under-15s
Under-15s will be banned from social media in France. Passed by parliament, President Emmanuel Macron said that he’d want the ban to take effect by the start of the new school year in September. A noble endeavour, but one that lacks strong implementation as yet worldwide.
A silhouette of a child looking on his mobile phone in Putrajaya, Malaysia, 01 June 2026. Malaysia's new Child Protection Code (CPC) under the Online Safety Act 2025 (ONSA) takes effect on 01 June for major social media platforms operating in the country, including Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok, barring children under 16 from opening new accounts and implementing age verification, privacy and safety settings, content moderation, recommendation algorithms, parental control tools and restrictions on harmful or exploitative interactions. EPA/FAZRY ISMAIL