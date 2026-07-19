India bans march on parliament by ‘Cockroach’ activists, standoff looms

By Abhijith Ganapavaram, Arpan Chaturvedi and Saurabh Sharma

The movement has been galvanised since police forcibly moved hunger-striking activist Sonam Wangchuk to hospital on Saturday, with hundreds of supporters gathering at a protest site ahead of a planned march on the opening day of parliament’s monsoon session.

While the movement initially drew support largely online - amassing 22 million followers on Instagram within days of its formation in May after exam paper leaks affected millions - it has since broadened its appeal, presenting a major challenge for Modi.

The 59-year-old Wangchuk said in a message posted by his wife on X on Sunday that the planned march would be “India’s 2nd FREEDOM MOVEMENT” and would be for “freedom from injustice (like paper leaks)” and “freedom from fear (my illegal detention)”.

But police said orders are in force in the New Delhi district prohibiting assemblies of five or more persons, except at a designated site - the Jantar Mantar observatory - where protesters have already been camping for more than three weeks.

“As parliament session is commencing from 20 July, strict security arrangements are in place to ensure public safety, security of protectees, and the protection of vital government installations,” police said on X.

The Cockroach Janta Party said the march would go ahead as planned.

“The march is happening for sure. We are figuring out the rest,” a spokesperson said, asking not to be named before finalising their plans.





YOUTH ANGERED BY UNEMPLOYMENT, EXAM PAPER LEAKS

Earlier in the day, a Delhi court said authorities were within their rights to move Wangchuk to a government hospital because he had not admitted himself despite his deteriorating health.

Judge Mini Pushkarna said doctors had administered only oral fluids and supplements with Wangchuk’s consent, adding: “It cannot be said that any force is being used against Mr Sonam Wangchuk or that his bodily autonomy is being violated in any manner whatsoever.”

Wangchuk’s wife, Gitanjali Angmo, had sought permission to transfer him to the privately run Medanta Hospital and her lawyers argued that she was entitled to have him treated at a hospital of their choice.

The government opposed the request saying it had to be cautious about Wangchuk’s health and that his wife and close family members had been given round-the-clock access to him.

Citing the heavy police presence in the hospital, Angmo said on X “it is not medical care. It is illegal detention”.

Safdarjung Hospital said Wangchuk’s vital parameters were stable, although his blood parameters remained “marginally altered”, and he required round-the-clock monitoring.

The rise of the Cockroach movement reflects frustrations among young Indians over issues like high youth unemployment and frequent exam paper leaks.

(Reporting by YP Rajesh, Arpan Chaturvedi, Abhijith Ganapavaram, Saurabh Sharma and Gnaneshwar Rajan; Editing by Christian Schmollinger, Sharon Singleton and Christina Fincher)