Yamal vs Messi: World Cup’s final was made in Barcelona

The biggest Fifa World Cup in history in terms of the number of participating nations comes to an end on Sunday, 19 July, when Spain and Argentina will appear in the deciding match of the 2026 edition.

The two countries fended off France and England, respectively, during two enthralling semifinals. The Spanish were 2-0 winners over pre-tournament favourites France, and Argentina ensured that England, the 1966 world champions, will have to wait another four years before they try to bring soccer home. The English fell 2-1 to Lionel Messi’s Argentina.

Before Spain and Argentina ever thought their hopes and dreams of reaching the World Cup final could become a reality, they both butted heads with the Cape Verdeans. Spain was held to a 0-0 draw by the Africans during the group phase, whereas Argentina dug deep to clinch a 3-2 extra-time win over the World Cup debutants.

Spain vs Argentina

But now it is all about Spain and Argentina, two deserving finalists. Both are undefeated in the 2026 tour­nament, but the Ar­­­­­gentines hold a minute advantage as they boast a perfect record to date. Spain’s only blemish is that stalemate against the Blue Sharks of Cape Verde.

For Argentina, this is their seventh appearance in a World Cup final overall. They were in the inaugural decider in 1930, when they were vanquished 4-2 by host nation Uruguay. Since that disappointment nearly a century ago, the Argentines have won three world titles, including at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Now, with a second successive final appearance, the South Americans have an opportunity to join Italy and Germany as the second most successful countries in World Cup history with four titles each. Only Brazil, with five overall World Cup wins, will remain out of reach – for now.

The Spanish, on the other hand, have an opportunity to win a second World Cup title. Their first world conquest came at the 2010 instalment on South African soil.

That occasion featured one of the most formidable soccer sides ever to be assembled. La Roja boasted stars such as Andrés Iniesta, Xavi Hernández, David Villa, Sergio Ramos, Carles Puyol and Iker Casillas. They clinched a 1-0 victory in extra time over the Netherlands, thanks to an Iniesta strike.

Now both Spain and Argentina are set to put on a riveting World Cup final. What makes it special is that both countries have strong teams. The Spanish players do not have the star power of their 2010 counterparts, but Argentina is not star-studded either.

The team does have Messi, for whom everyone in the side puts up a fight. It’s as if Messi’s teammates are working overtime to ensure that any comparisons to his long-time on-pitch rival, Cristiano Ronaldo, are squashed permanently.

Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates victory after his team’s semifinal clash against England at Atlanta Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on 15 July. (Photo by Marvin Ibo Guengoer - GES Sportfoto/Getty Images)

Messi’s Spanish connection

Of course, Messi is no stranger to Spain and Spanish soccer. He spent more than half of his life in the country being moulded by Barcelona’s La Masia academy from the age of 13, before making his senior debut at 17 years old. The Messi myth was then gradually built in Barcelona, before he departed the club in 2021 for French side Paris-­Saint Germain.

“I know the Spanish side well and they have a style of play they’ve developed over many years. I know the players too. I’ve played against many of them and I follow them closely,” Messi said.

“Several of the squad play for Barca, a club that means a great deal to me and that I still keep up with. It will be a special World Cup final and, obviously, I expect it to be very closely matched. They’re a tremendous team with outstanding players. They play excellent football.”

He added: “It’s crazy how everything is unfolding. Ho­n­estly, before the World Cup began, I really believed in this group. I knew we would make the last four [teams] and that we would be in contention. And now we’ve reached another final… It’s incredible.”

Close-knit Spanish

When subduing France in their semifinal success to reach the 2026 decider, Spain showed one important characteristic that has been praised during the tournament and more so after their success over the French: their teamwork. They may not have household names like France do, but they have plenty of quality and unity.

This has been credited to Spanish coach Luis de la Fuente, who has been in charge since 2022. “They’re like a close-knit family; they enjoy spending time together and genuinely have fun,” said former Spain international Fernando Hierro. “That creates an exceptional atmosphere. In a World Cup where people spend so much time living and working together, that becomes incredibly important. It says a lot about the work Luis did before the tournament even began.”

Then there is of course the symbolic passing of the baton from Messi to Spanish and Barcelona starlet Lamine Yamal. A La Masia graduate too, the 19-year-old has naturally drawn comparisons with Messi during his fledgling career. It does not harm the comparison that he crossed paths with Messi even before he could kick a ball.

In 2007, as a six-month-old infant, Yamal won the opportunity to feature in a photoshoot with a then 20-year-old Messi as part of a charity effort. The Barça Foundation, in conjunction with Spanish newspaper Diario Sport, ran a raffle to choose 12 lucky babies who would pose with 12 selected Barcelona stars, with each picture adorning one month in the calendar. The proceeds from the calendar sales would go to charitable organisations. Yamal’s family was one of the winners.

“I’ll try to build my own path, but all kids would like to be like [Messi, Diego Maradona and Ronaldinho],” Yamal said when he inherited the No 10 jersey that they had worn at Barcelona. “All three have been incredible players. They’re legends and I’ll try to follow in their footsteps.” Of Messi specifically, he said: “I don’t want to compare myself with anyone, even less with Messi… He is the best player in football history. I am making my own way.”

When Spain and Argentina clash on Sunday at 9pm, Yamal and Messi will be facing each other for the first time ever. As it may be Messi’s last World Cup, it is a symbolic match for both of them. But, of course, there will be 20 other players on the pitch trying to grab a piece of history. DM



