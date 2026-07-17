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READER’S LETTER

‘Nelson’s Eye kindness has stayed with me for years’

Reader Jacqui Thomson writes to sing the praises of Nelson’s Eye, the famous veteran Cape Town steakhouse.

TGIFood Readers
By TGIFood Readers
17 Jul
The Nelson’s Eye Charcoal Restaurant menu from the late 1970s (Photos: Jacqui Thomson) The Nelson’s Eye Charcoal Restaurant menu from the late 1970s (Photos: Jacqui Thomson)

In 1974 age 23 I came to live in South Africa. The first restaurant I went to was the Nelson Eye.

Wow! Coming from the UK I was completely won over with the quality of steaks and from then on in managed to go at least once a week. We had fabulous birthdays, leaving parties etc. Best food and atmosphere in Cape Town.

Karl was running the restaurant and ran such a good business on every level.

At that time I was working in Head Office of one SA’s major clothing/food retailers.

Coming from the UK I found it difficult to fathom how I could work with people of colour but laws prevented me from dining and socialising.

We were having a departmental celebratory lunch at the Nelsons Eye. My clerical assistant – G – advised me she would not be able to join us. And she had never been able to take part in any departmental lunches/dinners.

I called the Nelsons Eye and spoke to Karl and asked him if we could bring G along.

He responded with an emphatic YES…

He also said if anyone complained he would ask THEM to leave!

We had a fabulous time. G had never been to a restaurant before – never had a steak – and she so enjoyed the experience.

That kindness was something that has stayed in my mind all these years later.

I am attaching a menu from all those years ago. I have kept it in my “happy memory box”.

Regards,

Jacqui

(PS: And Karl was rather gorgeous.

And I forgot to say what good value it was!) DM

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