‘Nelson’s Eye kindness has stayed with me for years’

In 1974 age 23 I came to live in South Africa. The first restaurant I went to was the Nelson Eye.
Wow! Coming from the UK I was completely won over with the quality of steaks and from then on in managed to go at least once a week. We had fabulous birthdays, leaving parties etc. Best food and atmosphere in Cape Town.
Karl was running the restaurant and ran such a good business on every level.
At that time I was working in Head Office of one SA’s major clothing/food retailers.
Coming from the UK I found it difficult to fathom how I could work with people of colour but laws prevented me from dining and socialising.
We were having a departmental celebratory lunch at the Nelsons Eye. My clerical assistant – G – advised me she would not be able to join us. And she had never been able to take part in any departmental lunches/dinners.
I called the Nelsons Eye and spoke to Karl and asked him if we could bring G along.
He responded with an emphatic YES…
He also said if anyone complained he would ask THEM to leave!
We had a fabulous time. G had never been to a restaurant before – never had a steak – and she so enjoyed the experience.
That kindness was something that has stayed in my mind all these years later.
I am attaching a menu from all those years ago. I have kept it in my “happy memory box”.
Regards,
Jacqui
(PS: And Karl was rather gorgeous.
And I forgot to say what good value it was!) DM