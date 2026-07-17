‘Nelson’s Eye kindness has stayed with me for years’

In 1974 age 23 I came to live in South Africa. The first restaurant I went to was the Nelson Eye.

Wow! Coming from the UK I was completely won over with the quality of steaks and from then on in managed to go at least once a week. We had fabulous birthdays, leaving parties etc. Best food and atmosphere in Cape Town.

Karl was running the restaurant and ran such a good business on every level.

At that time I was working in Head Office of one SA’s major clothing/food retailers.

Coming from the UK I found it difficult to fathom how I could work with people of colour but laws prevented me from dining and socialising.

We were having a departmental celebratory lunch at the Nelsons Eye. My clerical assistant – G – advised me she would not be able to join us. And she had never been able to take part in any departmental lunches/dinners.

I called the Nelsons Eye and spoke to Karl and asked him if we could bring G along.

He responded with an emphatic YES…

He also said if anyone complained he would ask THEM to leave!

We had a fabulous time. G had never been to a restaurant before – never had a steak – and she so enjoyed the experience.

That kindness was something that has stayed in my mind all these years later.

I am attaching a menu from all those years ago. I have kept it in my “happy memory box”.

Regards,

Jacqui

(PS: And Karl was rather gorgeous.

And I forgot to say what good value it was!) DM