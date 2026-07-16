Messi-inspired Argentina rally late to send England packing from World Cup

It took more than 45 minutes before a football match broke out, but when it did, it was riveting and dramatic. And it took the game’s greatest-ever player to shape the outcome.

Argentina’s Lionel Messi provided two assists in the final 15 minutes that led to goals for Enzo Fernández in the 85th minute and Lautaro Martínez in the 92nd minute to overcome Anthony Gordon’s 55th-minute strike.

The great man, like Maradona and Pele before him, bent the game to his will when all looked lost.

Messi might not be the athlete he was, but the footballing brain, and the absolute desire to win, are stronger than ever. After England deservedly took the lead, it was Messi who took the fight to England.

Lionel Messi drove Argentina forward in the latter stages of the match. (Photo: Heuler Andrey / Eurasia Sport Images / Getty Images)

He drove and weaved at the heart of the England defence, pulling defenders hither and thither and creating space for his teammates.

His 39-year-old legs and lungs must have been screaming for mercy, but he ignored them and willed his team – his country – forward. And because it was Messi, they responded and the outcome became inevitable.

After 85 minutes, from the outside it looked like a lost cause for the defending world champions as they peppered England’s goal, only to be thwarted by some incredible saves from England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, and some help from the post.

But with Messi always driving forward, coach Lionel Scaloni making bold attacking changes, and Argentina players growing stronger both mentally and physically in the face of adversity, England could not resist the inevitable.

Swamped

The waves of attack eventually swamped them, first through Fernández’s wonder strike from outside the area, then from the head of Lautaro Martínez.

Both goals were teed up by Messi passes, the second, a right-foot cross on to Lautaro’s head, and not from the divine left that has broken hearts for years.

Lautaro Martínez of Argentina scores the winning goal against England. (Photo: Marvin Ibo Guengoer / GES Sportfoto / Getty Images)

For Argentina, this was their fifth semifinal and their fifth win at this stage. They could win their fourth world title on Sunday.

For England, it was a third appearance in the last four, but football is not coming home.

The two best teams at the tournament, and by official world ranking, have made the final. Spain’s supreme technicians will be tested by Argentina’s abrasive skill. If Argentina decide to play football from the outset against Spain, it could be a final for the ages.

But you suspect they will try to upset Spain’s rhythm via the dark arts, as they did with England. Let’s hope not.

It’s a mystery why Argentina needed to fall behind before they started playing positive football, because they’re a delight when they do.

Before that, or at least in the first half, it was more like an oval ball match.

Rugged first half

An indication of what was to come came during the pre-match formalities when each set of supporters drowned out the other’s anthem.

Both coaches – Thomas Tuchel and Scaloni – had emphasised in the build-up that it was ‘only’ a football match. No more, no less.

But try telling that to the fans. This was a contest soaked in political, social, sporting and World Cup history. Try telling it to the players. It was always going to have needle.

And who better to create mayhem than Argentina right wing Guiliano Simeone, who snapped, crackled and popped at anything in a white shirt throughout.

Djed Spence and Marc Guehi of England battle with Argentina’s Giuliano Simeone. (Photo: Catherine Ivill / AMA / Getty Images)

His father Diego was the man who manipulated David Beckham’s red card in the 1998 World Cup clash between the sides, and it seemed Guiliano was determined to do the same to an Englishman – preferably Jude Bellingham – although anyone would do.

Between Simeone, the combative, snarling defensive midfielder Leandro Paredes and centre back Cristian Romero, Bellingham must have felt he was in a cage fight, and not a football match.

Bellingham, though, is not a shrinking violet and he had a few goes himself. His second-half body check/tackle/shoulder charge combination on Messi was only just within legal bounds. He gave as much as he received, but Bellingham was on the edge.

The only surprise was that it took until the 37th minute before the first yellow card was shown – ironically going to England’s Elliot Anderson. Until that point, Anderson had virtually been anonymous, but when Messi turned and evaded two lunging England tacklers in midfield, Anderson clattered into the great man with the subtlety of a piano falling down a flight of stairs.

Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham commiserate after the loss. (Photo: Justin Setterfield / Getty Images)

Referee Ismail Elfath, who had admirably (depending on your view), kept his cards in his pockets until then, had no choice.

Two minutes later, Elfath reached for his pocket again when midfielder Lisandro Martínez broke up a promising England break by pulling Morgan Rogers back.

Given the running battle involving Paredes and Bellingham and Simeone and anyone, Martínez and Anderson had every right to feel hard done by to be the first from each team in the book.

Lionel Messi of Argentina and Djed Spence of England compete for the ball. (Photo: Buda Mendes / Getty Images)

Football match

It took only six minutes into the second half before Romero was booked for a rugby tackle on Bellingham.

In between all that, very little football was played.

But after halftime, the attitude changed. Goals and not bruises became the focus.

Argentina nearly scored when the dangerous Julián Alvarez found space inside the penalty area and rifled a powerful shot at the near post where Pickford made a sharp save.

Argentina’s Julián Alvarez and Reece James of England battle for the ball. (Photo: Sebastian Frej / Getty Images)

But England weathered the mini-storm before baring their own attacking teeth with a fine move for Gordon’s goal.

Harry Kane launched a 40-metre pass from deep inside his own half, and a retreating Nicolas Tagliafico could only direct it into the path of Declan Rice.

The Arsenal man slipped the ball to the right flank where Morgan Rogers delivered a cross with pace across goal. Gordon arrived at the far post, catching right back Nahuel Molina by surprise. Although Gordon was only a few metres out, it still required a deft touch to put the ball away as it bounced awkwardly in front of him.

Anthony Gordon scores for England. (Photo: Chris Brunskill / Fantasista / Getty Images)

That sparked a flame in Argentina, and they came surging forward like a tide. England clung on as Pickford produced several incredible saves as Messi fed dangerous balls into lethal areas.

Eventually, Argentina found a way to break England’s spirit. Who would bet against Messi and his men doing it again on Sunday night in New York? DM