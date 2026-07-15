Wildfires in Fontainebleau, France, and more from around the world

A patch of burned forest as firefighters work to extinguish a fire in the Fontainebleau Forest in Noisy-sur-Ecole, France, 13 July 2026. EPA/GAUTHIER BEDRIGNANS A handout photo made available by the Seine-et-Marne Fire and Rescue Service (SDIS 77) shows a fire raging in Fontainebleau Forest in Noisy-sur-Ecole, France, 12 July 2026 (issued 13 July 2026). EPA/HANDOUT / SDIS 77 / FRANK DESPREZ A helicopter carries water near the deadly wildfire near the municipality of El Chive on July 11, 2026 in Almeria, Spain. Emergency crews continue to battle the catastrophic wildfire in Spain's southern province of Almería that has killed at least 11 people, with 19 to 23 others still reported missing. (Photo by Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images) Wildfire smoke fills the air around Hamilton, Ontario, Canada July 15, 2026 in a drone photograph. (Photo: REUTERS/Carlos Osori) A Polish fire brigade vehicle removes a stranded car from beneath a tree following a storm and heavy rains that hit Wroclaw, Poland, 14 July 2026. Storm warnings issued by the Institute of Meteorology and Water Management (IMGW) remain in effect throughout the Lower Silesian Voivodeship. EPA/MACIEJ KULCZYNSKI A damaged street near the United Kingdom's field hospital in Caraballeda, Venezuela, 13 July 2026 (issued 14 July 2026). Fourteen international field hospitals have been established in Caracas and the devastated coastal region of La Guaira, near the capital, to provide care for those affected as the search through the rubble continues in the aftermath of the double earthquakes that struck the country on 24 June 2026. EPA/MIGUEL GUTIERREZ A person jumps into the lake from a jump tower at the Ammersee (Lake Ammer) in Utting am Ammersee, Germany, 14 July 2026. EPA/ANNA SZILAGYI A tourist sits near plastic waste and other garbage washed ashore by high tide during the monsoon season at Juhu Beach in Mumbai, India, 14 July 2026. Waste discarded into nullahs, stormwater drains, rivers and creeks can reach the sea before being washed back onto the city's beaches during the monsoon season. EPA/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI A boy eats cotton candy amid garbage washed ashore by high tide on a beach in Mumbai, India, July 15, 2026. (Photo: REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas) Smoke from an explosion can be seen after an Israeli attack on July 12, 2026 in Gaza City, Gaza. An Israeli attack on an industrial area west of Gaza City has injured a number of Palestinians, according to witnesses. Israel has continued to bomb Gaza despite the US-brokered ceasefire deal, accusing Hamas of rearming and rebuilding its forces. (Photo: Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images) People leave flowers and messages at a monument during a vigil for a man that was killed in a shooting involving U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), on July 13, 2026 in Biddeford, Maine. The victim has been identified as Joan Sebastian Guerrero, a 26-year-old man from Colombia. (Photo: Ryan Murphy/Getty Images) Thai forensic police officers and rescue workers inspect the bodies of fire victims after retrieval from the burned pub in Bangkok, Thailand, 13 July 2026. At least 27 people were killed after a fire engulfed the pub, according to Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul. EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT A victim's shoe lies at the scene of a fatal fire at a pub in Bangkok, Thailand, 13 July 2026. At least 27 people were killed and 63 others were injured after a fire engulfed the pub, according to the Royal Thai Police. EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT A billboard depicting U.S. President Donald Trump laid in a coffin is displayed on a building in Tehran, Iran, July 15, 2026. (Photo: Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS) Tania Valdivia, the mother of Ivan —one of the young men who allegedly died after being recruited by Russia to fight in Ukraine —attends a symbolic wake in Santa Cruz, Bolivia, 14 July 2026. Attorney General Roger Mariaca told the media that 'an investigation is already underway' and that the Special Prosecutor’s Office for Human Trafficking and Smuggling has been 'activated' to verify allegations regarding 'people who have been lured to Russia and other European countries under false pretenses'. EPA/JUAN CARLOS TORREJON People walk down a street during the third widespread power outage in Havana, Cuba, 14 July 2026 (issued 15 July 2026.) Cuba restored power to the National Electric Power System (SEN) following the widespread outage the previous day, the third in one week and the fifth so far this year, according to the state-owned utility Union Electrica (UNE). EPA/ERNESTO MASTRASCUSA Larry the cat walks ahead of a cabinet meeting of the UK government at Downing Street in London, Britain, 15 July 2026. (Photo: EPA/NEIL HALL) French football supporters react as France concedes a goal at the FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinal match between France and Spain during a public watch party at The Penmar in Los Angeles, California, USA, 14 July 2026 EPA/CHRIS TORRES A spotted owlet peeks from the wall of a house in Chovar village, on the outskirts of Kathmandu, Nepal, 14 July 2026. EPA/NARENDRA SHRESTHA Swan Uppers release swans and cygnets after tagging them during the annual swan upping along the River Thames, west of London, Surrey, Britain, 13 July 2026. Swan Upping, an annual tradition of counting swans on the River Thames, plays an important role in the conservation of the mute swans, during which the King's Swan Warden collects data, assessing the health of young cygnets and examining them for any injuries. EPA/ANDY RAIN A windblown tree on Amorgos in the Cyclades islands, Greece, 12 July 2026, stands beneath the Milky Way. The solitary tree has been permanently shaped into a sweeping sideways form by the relentless Aegean winds, commonly known as Meltemia. EPA/GEORGE VITSARAS A drone light display depicting the Statue of Liberty illuminates the sky above the Eiffel Tower as fireworks explode during the Bastille Day celebrations on July 13, 2026 in Paris, France. The City of Paris announced that the Bastille Day fireworks display this year will be held a day earlier on July 13 to allow commemoration for the 10th anniversary of the Nice attack on July 14. (Photo: Annice Lyn/Getty Images) Visitor looks on at goldfish in a glass fish tank at the opening promotion for Lotte Aquarium "Aqua Gallery - Mulbit Garden" at Lotte World Mall on July 15, 2026 in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo: Han Myung-Gu/WireImage) A parachuter is seen gliding over the stadium with a Argentinian flag prior to during the 2026 Nations Championship match between Argentina and Wales at Estadio San Juan del Bicentenario on July 11, 2026 in San Juan, Argentina. (Photo: Marcos Brindicci/Nations Championship via Getty Images) Niels Vink of Netherlands celebrates winning championship point against Sam Schroder of Netherlands during their Quad Wheelchair Singles final match on day fourteen of The Championships Wimbledon 2026 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 12, 2026 in London, England. (Photo: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)