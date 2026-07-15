Briton jailed in Iran given additional two-year sentence, family says

The couple were arrested in 2025 while travelling through Iran by motorcycle as part of a round-the-world journey. Britain has described their original sentences as “totally unjustifiable”.

Joe Bennett, Lindsay Foreman’s son and the family’s spokesperson, said they had received reports that Craig Foreman had been taken before a judge and informed that his sentence had been extended because he had spoken to the media.

“We understand he was told he was being taken to see his lawyer, but was instead brought before a judge and informed of the additional sentence,” Bennett said in a statement.

He said Craig Foreman had been denied access to a lawyer and a translator and was given no opportunity to defend himself.

A spokesperson for Britain’s foreign ministry said in an emailed statement that they were “urgently following up with the Iranian authorities about the reported increased sentence”.

Last month, two independent U.N. experts said the Foremans appeared to have been wrongfully detained and sentenced following proceedings that failed to meet basic fair trial guarantees, while expressing concern over a hunger strike the couple began in May.

(Reporting by Sam Tabahriti, editing by Andrei Khalip)