20 Questions with Bayanda Nqunqa



Favourite book. Of all time and recently?

The Alchemist.

Favourite film. Of all time and recently?

Not sure if it’s considered a film but it has to be Hamilton.

Favourite series. Of all time and recently?

Hands down, Law & Order: SVU.

What is the most random thing you’ve ordered online?

A galaxy projectors that turns your ceiling into a night sky.

What is the last thing on your phone that you took a screenshot of?

Online order receipt.

What app do you spend the most time on?

TikTok, unfortunately.

What’s your favourite piece of trivia?

The smell of rain has a name: petrichor.

What’s the weirdest superstition you secretly believe in?

If I wake up before my alarm naturally, I think it’s going to be a good day.

If you could relive one specific experience, what would it be?

Realising my best friend was going to be my best friend.

Window seat or aisle seat?

Window seat.

If you could live as someone else for the day, who would it be and why?

An escape room designer. I love puzzles, so getting paid to create elaborate challenges, hide clues, and watch people try to figure out the puzzle sounds perfect.

Career highlight?

Landing my internship – it made everything I’d worked towards feel real.

What are people always surprised to learn about you?

I’m far more competitive than I let on.

You’ve just been arrested. What crime were you likely to have committed?

Snoozing my alarm all too often.

If you weren’t working in your current role, what industry would you be in?

Documentary filmmaker, staying in the media space.

What is the most-worn item in your wardrobe?

My Puma basketball shorts. I can only wear them at home now.

What’s the best advice you’ve received?

Try new things and fail. Fail and fail and fail again. But from those failures learn the lesson, for failure enables growth.

Name one person you admire?

Maya Angelou.

What’s your current guilty pleasure?

Rewatching the same comfort TV series for the 10th time. Right now it’s Criminal Minds.

If you could travel anywhere tomorrow, where would you go?

I’d go see my best friend, long distance is no joke.