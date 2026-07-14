South African soccer player Jayden Adams left a lasting legacy despite untimely death

Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana player Jayden Adams gave as much of himself as he could, until his last breath – including staying at the 2026 Fifa World Cup, despite the death of his grandmother, Marianna Adams. He helped Bafana Bafana rewrite history at the tournament.

Jayden Adams playing in the PSL for Stellenbosch FC against Kaizer Chiefs. (Photo: Daniel Hlongwane / Gallo Images)

“My legs were playing, but my heart was in heaven with [my grandmother],” Adams said after featuring in Bafana Bafana’s 1-1 draw against Czechia in the group stages. “She’s the reason I’m here. Wearing the green and gold meant everything to her.”

The 25-year-old fell in love with soccer as a toddler. According to his cousin Aiden Johnson, representing South Africa on the world stage “meant a lot” to Adams and he “was proud to represent the national team at the world’s biggest stage”.

When Adams was selected to represent South Africa at the World Cup, his long-time partner Aqueelah Adendorf shared a moving message on her social media platforms. She expressed her elation at the father of her child achieving a lifetime dream.

“Watching you achieve something this big has filled my heart with so much pride. From the hard work, sacrifices, early mornings, disappointments and moments nobody saw – you kept going, stayed disciplined, and trusted God through it all. And now look at you... representing your country on the national team,” Adendorf said.

“You don’t even realise how inspiring you are. You deserve every single moment of this because I’ve seen how much you’ve worked for it. Through every challenge, you never gave up on your dream. That alone makes me so proud to stand beside you and support you through it all. No matter how far this journey takes you, just know I’ll always be your biggest supporter, loudest cheerleader and safest place,” she continued.

“This is only the beginning for you, my love. May God continue to guide your steps, protect you, and open even bigger doors for your future. Keep shining, keep believing and keep making us proud. Your hard work is finally paying off and I know there’s still so much more greatness waiting for you,” Adendorf said.

Jayden Adams represents Stellenbosch FC during the CAF Confederations Cup match in Durban against Nsingizini Hotspurs on 17 August 2024. (Photo: Darren Stewart / Gallo Images)

What might have been

That greatness did not come to fruition. Perhaps being on the global stage, while not being able to share the whole moment with his grandmother and one of his biggest supporters, took its toll on Adams. We will never know. He has left the world with some of his thoughts and troubles held deeply in his mind.

Adams was shy and reserved in general. He let a bit of his outgoing personality spill out on rare occasions, around people and environments he was comfortable in.

“He meant so much to our family. And he knows, he knew, that we loved him and supported him. But this is a difficult situation. All I can say is thank you to Jayden for all he did for us, we love him. He will stay in our hearts forever,” his sister Amy Adams told SABC.

On the pitch, Adams drew comparisons with Spanish midfield great Andrés Iniesta. Just like the former Barcelona playmaker, the Sundowns midfield maestro had huge quality in the middle of the pitch. He was confident and comfortable in possession, never shy to receive the ball under pressure or in tight spaces. His pinpoint passing ability also shone through.

Hailing from Cloetesville – an area of Stellenbosch that is far removed from the affluence of the town known for its winelands, academia and Cape Dutch architecture – Adams defied the odds of his upbringing to reach the pinnacle of South African soccer. He won the Premiership with Sundowns, as well as the African Champions League.

Adams earned a move to local giants Mamelodi Sundowns. (Photo: Daniel Hlongwane / Gallo Images)

Adams’ football journey began at Western Cape club Stellenbosch, where he navigated through the club’s academy to become its first graduate to sign a professional contract in August 2020. He went on to make 139 appearances for the Cape Winelands club, helping them lift the 2023 Carling Knockout, before completing his move to Sundowns in January 2025.

“It wasn’t always easy for him. Life was difficult for him. But Jayden always persevered during those hard times,” his mother Candice Adams was quoted as saying by Netwerk24 after he was promoted from the Stellenbosch academy to the senior squad. “From the time he started walking, I remember Jayden kicking the gem squash around the house.”

Adams the midfield maestro

Maybe it was due to this rough upbringing, but Adams was never afraid to do the dirty work in the middle of the park for any of his teams. Yes, he contributed with assists and goals. However, he also worked his socks off during a match. Sometimes his contributions went unnoticed, in sync with his personality. Adams was never about the limelight. He just wanted to play.

“If you watched a game of football when Jayden was involved, you would not notice Jayden. He was the silent one. But if you watched Jayden [in a match], you would notice the whole game. That’s the impact that he had. He was a silent killer. He always had an impact,” said Johnson.

Jayden Adams celebrates scoring a goal for Stellenbosch FC during the MTN8 quarterfinal against TS Galaxy at Danie Craven Stadium on 4 August 2024. (Photo: Ashley Vlotman / Gallo Images)

Just like anyone else, Adams was far from being a perfect human being. When he was called up for a 2025 Afcon qualifier, he arrived late, resulting in Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos excluding him for a year.

“He did what he did, and I was not happy,” Broos explained after recalling him. “But he’s learnt a lot, and he knows now. When you see him playing, he’s more mature, and the qualities are still there. And this maturity is something he got in the last year. He was conscious of it himself; he looked in the mirror and said, ‘Jayden, if you go on like this, your career is finished’ … Everyone knows he’s a very good player.”

After being left out of the Bafana Bafana team for months due to that misdemeanour, Adams bounced back and earned his spot in the Bafana Bafana World Cup squad.

He even went as far as shaving his head bald, an action he said was brought on by the maturity that Broos had pointed out.

It was the first time South Africa had participated in the global soccer spectacle in 16 years. Bafana Bafana reached the round of 32, and Adams featured in three of the four matches his country played.

Rest in peace, midfield maestro. General. The calm amongst chaos. DM