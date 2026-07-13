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US to begin enforcing maritime blockade on Iran on Tuesday

LONDON, July 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. military will begin enforcing a maritime blockade on Iran on Tuesday, the U.S. Navy-led Joint Maritime Information Center (JMIC) said on Monday.

Reuters
By Reuters
13 Jul
International Mine Countermeasures Exercise 2014 US Navy sailors work on the lower deck of the USS Ponce in the waters of the Persian Gulf, 03 November 2014. Coalition forces have begun on 2 November 2014 at-sea phase of the largest maritime counter-mine exercises of its kind in the water ways of the Middle East spanning from the northern Persian Gulf to the northern Red Sea. United States 5th Fleet Combined Maritime Forces Commander, Vice Admiral John W. Miller said the International Mine Countermeasures Exercise 2014 (IMCMEX 14) which began on 27 October 2014 and runs until 13 November 2014 was key to maritime security in the region and the world. The drill is the world's largest naval exercise with 44 countries from six continents taking part in it with more than 6,500 sailors from the participating navies taking part in the drills which have been broadened to include maritime security operations and protect maritime infrastructure. EPA/MAZEN MAHDI

The blockade, covering all of Iran’s ports, oil terminals and coastal areas, will be enforced for all vessel traffic - regardless of flag - from 2000 GMT on July 14, the center said in an advisory.

“Any vessel suspected of entering or departing the blockaded area without authorization is subject to interception, diversion, and capture. Non-compliant vessels may be legally compelled with force,” the statement said.

The center said neutral transit through the Strait of Hormuz heading to or from non-Iranian destinations will not be impeded.

(Reporting by Joanathan Saul in London, Katharine Jackson; editing by Michelle Nichols)

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