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S.Korea court sentences ex-president to 2 years in jail in political funding case, media says

A South Korean court sentenced former President Yoon Suk Yeol to two years in prison on Monday after finding him guilty of illegally receiving opinion polling services worth 270 million won ($179,800) for free from a political broker, local media said.

Reuters
By Reuters
13 Jul
South Korea's impeached president Yoon Suk Yeol (C) waves to supporters as he arrives in front of his residence after being released from detention, in Seoul, South Korea, 08 March 2025 (re-issued 19 February 2026). A South Korean court on 19 February found former President Yoon Suk Yeol guilty of masterminding an insurrection, sentencing the 65-year-old to life in prison for his botched attempt to impose martial law in December 2024. EPA/JEON HEON-KYUN South Korea's impeached president Yoon Suk Yeol (C) waves to supporters as he arrives in front of his residence after being released from detention, in Seoul, South Korea, 08 March 2025 (re-issued 19 February 2026). A South Korean court on 19 February found former President Yoon Suk Yeol guilty of masterminding an insurrection, sentencing the 65-year-old to life in prison for his botched attempt to impose martial law in December 2024. EPA/JEON HEON-KYUN

The Seoul Central District Court found Yoon violated political funding laws by receiving 14 rounds of polling from the political broker at no cost and later exercising influence over the nomination of a former lawmaker to repay him, according to the ruling.

Yoon had denied the charges, saying he had not requested the polls or promised anything in return.

The decision differed from earlier court rulings involving former first lady Kim Keon Hee, which had found there was no quid pro quo in connection with the polling services.

Monday’s ruling can be appealed.

Yoon, 65, is involved in eight legal cases. He is currently appealing a life sentence handed down in February after a court found him guilty of masterminding an insurrection tied to his short-lived declaration of martial law in 2024.

Other cases include a Supreme Court ruling last week that finalised a seven-year prison sentence for obstructing authorities’ attempt to arrest him.

($1 = 1,501.7000 won)

(Reporting by Joyce Lee and Heejin Kim; Editing by Christopher Cushin

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