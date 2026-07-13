'One of the greats': reactions to the death of New Zealand actor Sam Neill

Here is some reaction to the news:

NEW ZEALAND PRIME MINISTER CHRISTOPHER LUXON IN A SOCIAL MEDIA POST:

“Sir Sam Neill was one of the greats. He started out when there was barely a film industry in this country to speak of. For more than fifty years he took New Zealand stories to the world and his talents helped make our film industry into what it is today – one of our greatest cultural exports.”

FORMER NEW ZEALAND PRIME MINISTER HELEN CLARK IN A SOCIAL MEDIA POST:

“RIP Sam Neill, legendary NZ actor who brought great pride to our country through many starring roles on screen & wide international recognition.”

AUSTRALIAN PRIME MINISTER ANTHONY ALBANESE IN A SOCIAL MEDIA POST:

“Wry and dry, thoughtful and laconic, Sam fought illness with the same dignity, humour and conviction that gave strength to his every performance. He will be much mourned and long remembered. May he rest in peace.”

BRITISH ACTOR RICHARD E. GRANT IN A SOCIAL MEDIA POST: “An officer and a gentleman in the truest sense. Guided and helped me through a very difficult time in my life.

“Sail on, kind Sir.”

NEW ZEALAND ACTOR KARL URBAN IN A SOCIAL MEDIA COMMENT:

“Sam was truly brilliant. An inspiration for many who followed in his trailblazing footsteps. A beautiful man. A national treasure who gave so much to New Zealand and to the world. God speed Sam.”

AUSTRALIAN ACTOR MAGDA SZUBANSKI IN A SOCIAL MEDIA POST:

“I’m just absolutely devastated. Darling Sam. I really don’t have any words right now. I’m in complete shock. Last time we spoke he was going so well. My heart goes out to his family and all who love him - and there are so many of us. Vale my darling friend.”

NEW ZEALAND FILM COMMISSION IN A SOCIAL MEDIA POST:

“There are few people who have shaped the story of New Zealand cinema as profoundly as Sir Sam Neill.

“Sam’s work will continue to be watched, celebrated and discovered by audiences for generations to come.”

(Compiled by Christine Chen in Sydney)