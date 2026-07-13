German hospital treats US Ebola patient infected in Congo

The patient arrived at the hospital’s special isolation unit at around 3 a.m. local time (0100 GMT) after contracting the Bundibugyo variant of the Ebola virus in Congo, the hospital said.

The U.S. CDC said on Friday that a U.S. citizen working for a humanitarian organization in Congo had tested positive for the Bundibugyo Ebola virus.

“The patient’s condition is currently stable,” said Timo Wolf, head of the special isolation unit.

The hospital said there was no risk to the public or other patients, as the individual is being treated in complete isolation in a unit that is structurally and organizationally separated from the rest of the facility.

The admission comes as the number of confirmed Ebola cases in Congo rose to 1,926, including 702 deaths, with the outbreak spreading to two new provinces, Haut-Uele and Tshopo, the country’s public health institute said on Monday.

In June, a U.S. citizen treated in Berlin after contracting Ebola in Congo was discharged from Charité hospital.

(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; editing by Matthias Williams)