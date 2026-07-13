Corruption suspect and former mayor Zandile Gumede returns to politics as MK deputy convener

Nearly seven years after she was removed as eThekwini mayor, Zandile Gumede is attempting a big political comeback, this time as a deputy convener of the uMkhonto Wesizwe (MK) party in KwaZulu-Natal.

Gumede, once the powerful ANC eThekwini regional chairperson and mayor of the metro, was unveiled as one of the party’s new members and senior provincial leaders on Monday, despite still facing fraud and corruption charges linked to her time in office.

Announcing the appointments, MK Party secretary-general Sibonelo Nomvalo said the changes reflected the party’s continued growth.

“We have been experiencing growth every day,” Nomvalo said.

Zandile Gumede, former eThekwini mayor and ANC MPL in the KZN legislature, at the Welcome National Day of Prayer for former president Jacob Zuma at People’s Park in Durban on 14 October 2021. (Photo: Gallo Images / Darren Stewart)

The announcement of Gumede’s appointment drew one of the loudest reactions from supporters in the room, who erupted into applause before breaking into song.

“Kancane, sekusele kancane sizothatha iTheku,” they chanted — loosely translated as: “It’s only a matter of time before the MK party takes over eThekwini.”

Gumede’s appointment is significant not only because she remains a well-known political figure in KwaZulu-Natal, but also because as ANC eThekwini regional chairperson and mayor, she built a loyal support base that remained visible even after she was suspended and later left the party.

Gumede served as eThekwini mayor from 2016 until August 2019, when the ANC removed her from office. At the time, the party insisted that her removal was not linked to the corruption allegations or the growing public backlash surrounding them.

Instead, the ANC said Gumede had been removed because of the “continuous and sustained decline of the quality of service delivery” in eThekwini, maintaining that the criminal charges she faced had not been taken into account.

MK’s unfinished business in KZN

Former president and leader of the MK party Jacob Zuma. (Photo: Gallo Images / Luba Lesolle)

Gumede’s appointment comes as the MK party continues its campaign to wrest control of KwaZulu-Natal after falling just short of governing the province after the 2024 general election.

The party emerged as the largest in the province, winning 37 of the 80 seats in the provincial legislature, ahead of the IFP (15), ANC (14), DA (11), EFF (2) and NFP (1).

Although the MK party had hoped for a decisive 50%+1 victory, its dispute over the election results delayed coalition negotiations, allowing the IFP, ANC, DA and NFP to form a governing coalition with a combined 41 seats, leaving the party in opposition.

The party has since made several unsuccessful attempts at dislodging the coalition.

In December 2025, its motion of no confidence against Premier Thami Ntuli failed after the NFP’s only MPL, Mbali Shinga, then the KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Social Development, cast the decisive vote against the motion of no confidence, effectively preserving the governing coalition.

The pressure on the coalition continued when in April 2026, the NFP expelled Shinga.

KwaZulu-Natal is central to the MK party’s political ambitions. It is the country’s second-most populous province and home to Zuma’s strongest support base. Taking control of KZN would give the party its first opportunity to govern a province and significantly strengthen its influence ahead of the 2029 general election.

Addressing Monday’s briefing, Zuma said the MK party had, in just two years, changed the trajectory of South African politics and called on black South Africans to unite behind the party’s vision of reclaiming the country.

“eThekwini is a very big city. Let us take back the country of our forefathers. In two years’ time, this country would have changed whether we like it or not,” Zuma said.

Speaking to Newzroom Afrika on the sidelines of the briefing, Nomvalo addressed questions about Zuma’s recent trip to India, which has sparked speculation over the purpose of the visit after images of the former president abroad circulated on social media.

Jacob Zuma, garlanded with flowers, gives an interview to Indian journalists. (Image: TikTok / @newsnexussa)

Nomvalo insisted the trip was a private matter and unrelated to party business.

“The trip to India was a personal visit by the president. The fact that he’s the former head of state does not preclude him from visiting any area in the world. Everyone has a freedom to privacy,” he said.

He maintained that Zuma was entitled to travel in his personal capacity and said the party would not comment further on the visit. DM