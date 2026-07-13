Calm and confident Moyo to lead the Springbok line against Wales

Under any other Springbok coaching set-up Vusi Moyo would be playing in the World Rugby U20 Championships semi-final in Tbilisi against England tonight.

But Rassie Erasmus is not “any” Bok coach and he has done it again with another experimental, yet familiar, Springbok team to take on Wales in the third round of the Nations Championship.

And one of those experiments, if it can be classed as such, is the selection of 20-year-old Moyo as starting flyhalf against Wales.

Moyo has a serenity and class about him that is natural – it can’t be coached into players – and he has been with the senior Bok squad for a month.

He will be prepped and ready for this moment knowing that he has the unconditional backing of his coaches and teammates.

Moyo played well against the Barbarians at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium last month. (Photo: Richard Huggard / Gallo Images)

In addition to Moyo, wing Jaco Williams, lock Ruben van Heerden and prop Carlu Sadie will all make their Test debuts.

Moyo has played senior professional rugby, debuting in the 2025 Currie Cup for the Sharks and making his United Rugby Championship debut against Zebre earlier this year.

He also produced an eye-catching cameo off the bench for the Boks against the Barbarians in Gqeberha last month, although that was not an official Test.

There is little doubt that in addition to Moyo’s play, his demeanour and energy have appealed to Erasmus.

Before the Barbarians game Erasmus noted: “He (Moyo) is a guy who has really caught my eye in the two weeks we have been together. He is a calm guy, he is strong and kicks effortlessly with both feet.”

After Moyo’s appearance against the Barbarians, Erasmus said this: “I think Vusi is a really calm guy and quite aggressive, and really impressed us as well.”

The word “calm” has come up twice. It’s a word often used to describe Handré Pollard, which when it comes to comparisons, is not a bad thing.

Former Junior Bok star wing Jaco Williams will make his Test debut against Wales. (Photo: Timothy Rogers / Getty Images)

Multiple fronts

Moyo, a former KES schoolboy, has been handed a chance to make a claim for Rugby World Cup 2027 selection, although this opportunity might also be about options beyond next year’s showpiece.

Erasmus is preparing his team and deeper squad with an eye on four fronts – the current Nations Championship, the upcoming Greatest Rivalry series against the All Blacks, next year’s World Cup and on the landscape beyond 2027.

Moyo and lock Riley Norton, who would’ve made his Test debut during the Nations Championship but for injury, are part of Erasmus’ 2031 masterplan.

That’s not to say they won’t feature in 2027, but along with the likes of centres Markus Muller and Ethan Adams, prop Oliver Reid and hooker Siphosethu Mnebelele among others, Erasmus is looking further down the road.

What we have witnessed in recent weeks is his bold planning and vision playing out in real time. Erasmus is always thinking ahead even when he is bogged down in the minutiae of a Test-match week, which is planned down to the minute.

It’s why he has built a squad with the talent and depth to be capable of dominating the world game for years to come, and why the Boks are the envy of the world.

Springbok Coach Rassie Erasmus. (Photo: Anton Geyser / Gallo Images)

Last week’s experimental lineup against Scotland was always going to struggle. But Erasmus was willing to risk defeat because he wanted to see how players and coaches responded when the game would inevitably be in the balance.

Erasmus knew that Scotland would ask some very tough questions and although the Boks creaked, they found a way to win.

While it was the experienced players such as Grant Williams, Damian Willemse, Pollard and Jesse Kriel who played a big part in the 42-28 win over Scotland, inexperienced players had to stand up. And they did.

Cobus Wiese, Embrose Papier, Evan Roos, Zach Porthen and others were rocked back, but rallied and found a way to win.

Which is why Erasmus is out to do something similar this weekend against Wales.

Spine of experience

The four new caps are obviously inexperienced but Erasmus has included a spine of experience to offset the callowness.

Malcolm Marx is back at hooker, so Van Heerden and Wiese, with three Test caps between them, have the best lineout thrower feeding them.

Stormers lock Ruben van Heerden (with ball) is set for a Test debut against Wales. (Photo: Tyler Miller / Gallo Images)

Pieter-Steph du Toit remains at captain and at flank while Jasper Wiese returns at No 8 to have a start with his brother.

Cobus Reinach starts at scrumhalf to help ease Moyo into the Test arena, and on his other side Damian de Allende is back to partner Kriel at centre. Moyo is cosily deployed inside a blanket of experience.

Fullback Aphelele Fassie earns another start, and wing Kurt-Lee Arendse returns after missed the Scotland clash. Williams will have some old heads to lean on in the back three.

Manie Libbok is named on the bench in a 5/3 split between forwards and backs, ensuring there is flyhalf insurance in the unlikely event Moyo struggles. To add to the backline depth, Damian Willemse is among the reserves.

Bordeaux-Begles prop Carlu Sadie is one of four new caps this weekend. (Photo: Valentine Chapuis / AFP)

Up front, hooker André-Hugo Venter is set to earn his second Test cap from the bench while props Wilco Louw and Jan-Hendrik Wessels, looseforward Marco van Staden and scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies offer experience.

“We told the players from the start of the season that if everything played out well, we would give everyone in the squad a chance to play in the competition,” Erasmus said.

“We are excited to see what the uncapped players, as well as those who have not been in the mix for a while, bring to the team.

“This squad shows an exciting mix of youth and experience, and while we are under no illusions about the threat Wales poses we are looking forward to seeing what these players can do.

“Wales put up a good fight in their Six Nations matches against Scotland and Ireland, and they defeated Italy in their final match of the tournament.

“They also beat Fiji in the Nations Championship before going down against Argentina in a competitive match last week, so they are on the rise and will come out with a point to prove this weekend.” DM

Team

South Africa: 15 Aphelele Fassi, 14 Jaco Williams, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 10 Vusi Moyo, 9 Cobus Reinach, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit (captain), 6 Paul de Villiers, 5 Ruben van Heerden, 4 Cobus Wiese, 3 Carlu Sadie, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Gerhard Steenekamp

Reserves: 16 André-Hugo Venter, 17 Jan-Hendrik Wessels, 18 Wilco Louw, 19 Ben-Jason Dixon, 20 Marco van Staden, 21 Herschel Jantjies, 22 Manie Libbok, 23 Damian Willemse.