South China Sea joint statement says China’s maritime claims have no basis

The Philippines won the 2016 case at the Permanent Court of Arbitration that found China’s sweeping claim of sovereignty in the South China Sea had no basis under international law, a decision that Beijing continuously rejects.





• “We reaffirm that the award rendered 10 years ago by the Arbitral Tribunal is a significant milestone and is final, legally binding and definitive between China and the Philippines,” the joint statement said.

• The Philippines and China have been involved in a series of maritime confrontations in recent years.

• Manila accuses Beijing of “dangerous manoeuvres” inside its exclusive economic zone.

• Besides Japan, the Philippines and the United States, parties to the joint statement include Australia, Britain, Canada, Estonia, Germany, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, New Zealand, Romania and Slovenia.

• China’s foreign ministry on Sunday reiterated the country’s sovereignty claims, blaming intensified military deployments by outside powers including the U.S. for tensions in the South China Sea.

• “The so-called award is nothing but a piece of waste paper that is illegal, null and void, and has no binding force,” the ministry said in a statement.

• It called on relevant countries to respect China’s territorial and maritime rights and stop actions that undermine regional stability.

• In a separate statement late on Sunday, the ministry said it summoned the chief minister of Japan’s embassy in Beijing to protest against remarks by Japan’s foreign minister marking the anniversary of the ruling, as well as the joint statement.

• Beijing will “firmly and forcefully” respond to what it described as Japanese provocations, the ministry said, adding it also complained to Japan over issues including Taiwan.





(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Additional reporting by Beijing Newsroom. Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Mark Potter)