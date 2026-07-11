SA sport loses Bafana midfielder Jayden Adams and rugby prospect Luqobo Makwedini

At just 25 years old, Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana midfielder Jayden Adams is no more.

Adams’ death was confirmed on Saturday, 11 July. The exciting central midfielder was seen as the future for both his club and his country. He had recently made his Fifa World Cup debut as South Africa (SA) reached the round of 32 at the ongoing 2026 edition.

Adams was found dead in his native Western Cape, at a property in the area of Schotsche Kloof. Details around his death remain scant, but Western Cape police have opened an inquest docket.

Minister of Sport Gayton McKenzie says the cause of Jayden Adams' death is still under investigation and remains unconfirmed. (Photo: Gallo Images / Frennie Shivambu)

Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie said: “The cause of Jayden’s passing has not yet been confirmed, and I wish to appeal to members of the media and the public to exercise restraint and compassion, and to refrain from speculation, while his family and Mamelodi Sundowns are given the space and privacy they need at this incredibly difficult time.

“Any official information will be communicated by the appropriate parties in due course.”

Jayden Adams of South Africa against Kadir Barria during the International Friendly between South Africa and Panama on 31 2026 in Cape Town. (Photo: Zamani Makautsi/Gallo Images)

Jayden Adams, the history-maker

Midfield magician Adams played in SA’s three group games at the World Cup, against Mexico, Czechia and Canada, either starting or being used as an impact across those fixtures. In the 1-0 loss to Canada in the round of 32, he was an unused substitute. Meanwhile, he was instrumental for his club Sundowns, as they clinched the 2025/26 African Champions League title.

The Brazilians said on Saturday: “The chairman and the Motsepe family, the board of directors, technical team, players, management, staff, supporters of the entire Yellow Nation express their deepest condolences to the family and friends as we mourn the loss of Jayden.

“We pray that the Almighty God comforts and strengthens the Adams family, his friends and everyone that knew him. Sundowns respectfully ask that the family’s privacy be honoured as they grieve this profound loss.”

Jayden’s football journey began at Western Cape club Stellenbosch, where he came through the club’s academy to become its first graduate to sign a professional contract in August 2020.

He went on to make 139 appearances for the Cape Winelands club, helping them lift the 2023 Carling Knockout, before completing his move to Mamelodi Sundowns in January 2025.

“A proud flagbearer for the Cape Winelands, Jayden leaves behind a lasting legacy in Stellenbosch, and an enduring impact on South African football. He will be deeply missed, and never forgotten,” said Stellenbosch.

McKenzie’s tribute

Meanwhile Minister McKenzie also shared a moving tribute to one of the brightest sparks of South African soccer. Adams lost his grandmother during the World Cup. But he opted to remain in North America and fight for his country.

“I will always remember watching Bafana’s match against Czechia in Atlanta. I recall noting how unusually quiet Jayden seemed on the bench in the second half, after he had been substituted – it was only afterwards that we learnt he had taken to the field that day carrying the fresh grief of losing his grandmother, Marianna, who had passed away only hours before kick-off,” McKenzie said.

“When I reached out to Jayden to offer my condolences and encouragement, I shall carry forever the humble, appreciative response he gave me, that he chose to wear the national jersey and give his all. That moment speaks to a depth of character and professionalism well beyond his years, and it reflects the calibre of young man South Africa has lost,” the minister added.

Adams was one of the most exciting players in South African soccer. The Sundowns midfielder provided huge quality in the middle of the pitch. He was confident and comfortable in possession, never shy to receive the ball under pressure. His pinpoint passing ability was one of his assets. Prior to the World Cup, Adams was linked with a big move to Europe.

The South African Football Players Union (Safpu) said it was “devastated by the untimely passing” of Adams.

“Jayden had only recently represented South Africa at the 2026 World Cup, carrying the hopes of the nation with pride, courage, and distinction. His passing is an immeasurable loss to his family, teammates, clubs, the football fraternity and country at large. We extend our deepest condolences to the Adams family, Mamelodi Sundowns, Stellenbosch, Bafana Bafana and all those whose lives he touched,” said Safpu.

Jayden Adams was part of the Bafana Bafana World Cup squad that had a send off at the Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guesthouse in Pretoria, ahead of the 2026 Fifa World Cup. (Photo: Muzi Ntombela / BackpagePix)

Luqobo Makwedini, the prospect

The tributes to Adams came in tandem with those directed at former SA Rugby U18 prop Luqobo Makwedini. The 20-year-old suddenly fell ill at the end of a morning training session with his French club Béziers Hérault. He later died despite being rushed to hospital.

Former SA U18 prop Luqobo Makwedini tragically died in France this weekend. (Photo: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images)

Like Adams, Makwedini grew up in the Western Cape, attending Wynberg Boys’ High School in Cape Town. At his school, not only did his performances on the pitch shine the spotlight on him, but his love for Gwijo also added to his aura.

On the pitch, his stellar performances brought him into the spotlight, alongside his love for Gwijo singing.

“It is particularly tragic that we are suffering the loss of two outstanding, young athletes at a time when our nation continues to immerse itself in the Fifa World Cup tournament, as well as the Springboks’ and Springbok Women’s matches against Scotland and the USA Eagles in Pretoria,” said President Cyril Ramaphosa.

“We are grateful for the joy and victories Jayden and Luqobo have given us and their teams as they lived their dreams and held South Africa’s name high on the scoreboards of global sport,” Ramaphosa added. DM