Barely a month after one of Johannesburg’s deadliest recent mass shootings left 13 people dead at the Jumpers informal settlement in Cleveland, suspected illegal miners have again brazenly opened fire. This time, they targeted police patrolling the area in what residents say has become an escalating cycle of revenge attacks.

Officers from the Johannesburg Public Order Policing Unit (POP) came under a hail of bullets while conducting patrols on Thursday night and returned fire.

No officers were injured, but two men with gunshot wounds were later taken to hospital, where one was declared dead on arrival.

Several nearby factories and vehicles were also struck by stray bullets, highlighting the continuing danger facing businesses operating alongside the old mining belt.

Attempted murder case

The South African Police Service (SAPS) in Gauteng confirmed that an attempted murder case had been opened after members of the POP came under fire while conducting patrols in the Jumpers informal settlement on the night of 9 July.

“The members returned fire. No police officers were injured,” SAPS said.

Police later received information from SAPS Edenvale that two men with gunshot wounds had been admitted to hospital, where one was declared dead on arrival.

“A case of murder and attempted murder registered at Edenvale Police Station will be transferred to SAPS Cleveland. The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation, and the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has been notified,” SAPS said.

A factory owner, who asked not to be identified for fear of reprisals, said the latest shooting was as intense as the June massacre.

“It was as bad as the June shooting. There were bullets flying everywhere. It is unbelievable that they are brazen enough to shoot at police patrollers who were there as a result of the June shooting,” he said.

He said several factories and vehicles were struck by stray bullets and described it as “incredible” that more people were not injured or killed.

“The situation is becoming unbearable. The factories in this area employ hundreds of people, and businesses are seriously considering relocating because of the ongoing violence,” he said.

Ward councillor Neuren Pietersen said community members believed Thursday night’s shooting was a revenge attack between rival illegal mining factions.

‘Violence unabated’

“This is not going to end,” Pietersen said. “National government needs to intervene across the entire old reef mining belt. Until that happens, the violence will continue unabated.”

Richard Francis, the chairman of the Cleveland Community Policing Forum (CPF), said it was disturbing that police officers deployed to monitor Jumpers following the tragic shooting had been fired upon while patrolling.

“We received numerous police complaints this morning about stray bullets damaging property in nearby businesses,” he added.

Three Basotho nationals were arrested for the 9 June mass shooting and have reportedly denied being involved. Their bail hearing was recently postponed to 17 July. DM