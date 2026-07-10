Blue wave washes through streets of Gqeberha as DA leads anti-crime march

A cold drizzle fell over Nelson Mandela Bay on Friday morning, but it was not enough to deter the surging crowd that joined the DA’s “blue wave” as it made its way through the streets of Gqeberha.

Close to 2,500 people joined the party’s federal leader Geordin Hill-Lewis, and other senior DA members, as they led an anti-crime march to the door step of the police’s 10111 Centre.

Feeding into the main theme of DA mayoral candidate Retief Odendaal’s election campaign - prioritising safety and security in Nelson Mandela Bay - the march’s slogan was simple and to the point.

Catch. Convict, Clean-up.

“Today we marched for every family that has buried a loved one, every honest police officer that has been failed by a broken system and every community who refuses to accept violent crime as normal,” Hill-Lewis said.

Upwards of 2,500 people joined in the DA anti-crime march, carrying posters asking for more police and declaring their fear of violent criminals in their area. (Photo: Riaan Marais)

While the march addressed the broader concerns of crime and violence across the country, there was a particular focus on Nelson Mandela Bay which has in recent years earned the moniker of “Murder Capital”.

The three-kilometre route was also specifically chosen due to its proximity to the gang-ridden northern areas of Gqeberha, and passed the Papenkuil Cemetery where many people who have lost their lives in gang violence are buried.

“We are scared”, “Where is the police?”, “Enough is Enough.”

These were just some of the posters visible in the crowd as they made the trek to the police’s emergency call centre.

During the event, the DA leadership also laid several wreaths at a memorial erected next to the 10111 Centre, where the names of dozens of victims of gang violence have been painted in black.

DA provincial leader Andrew Whitfield laid a wreath and said a prayer at a memorial that was erected in honour of lives lost to gang violence in Gqeberha's northern areas. (Photo: Riaan Marais)

“South Africa must fix every broken link in the criminal justice chain. We must catch criminals through professional policing, detectives and intelligence. We must convict them through working forensics and prosecutors. And we must clean up SAPS by taking the criminals out of the police, so that they can focus on taking criminals off the streets,” Hill-Lewis said.

“Behind every crime statistic you will hear today is a person, a family, a future that was taken. That is what this march is about.”

Odendaal stated that between 2021 and 2025, 361 shootings have been linked to gang-related activities in Nelson Mandela Bay. Of those incidents, 319 occurred in the northern areas - more than 88%.

He added that the party has done its own audit of 1,000 police stations across the country, of which 56% failed to answer the official phone numbers listed for them. More specifically, calls to 55% of stations in the Eastern Cape went unanswered.

DA Eastern Cape provincial leader Andrew Whitfield added that over the span of six years, the police made 181 arrests linked to 142 gang-related murders. Only 62 of those arrests resulted in criminal convictions.

Deputy minister of higher education Yusuf Cassim addressed the crowd at the DA's anti-crime march in Nelson Mandela Bay. Cassim, born and raised in Gqeberha, has long been an advocate for community safety in the city's gang-ridden northern areas. (Photo: Riaan Marais)

“Every one of those failures is a broken link in the same chain, and in South Africa, every link is broken. We have to fix that chain,” Hill-Lewis said.

The first link, according to Hill-Lewis, was right at the top, referring to the appointment of Firoz Cachalia as the acting police minister in August last year, after Senzo Mchunu was placed on special leave.

This means that two people were receiving a minister’s salary, in the region of R2.6-million annually - an amount Hill-Lewis said could be used to employ eight detectives.

In a letter to Ramaphosa, dated Friday, Hill-Lewis called on the president to prioritise the appointment of a permanent police minister, with a clear mandate and responsibilities.

In the letter, he stated uncertain leadership in the police is unacceptable when murder, extortion, gang violence, infrastructure sabotage and organised crime are hurting communities and the economy.

“The President must end the uncertainty. He must appoint a permanent Police Minister, give that Minister clear targets, and hold that Minister publicly accountable for results,” Hill-Lewis told the crowd gathered in Gqeberha.

With the SAPS 10111 Centre in the background, DA mayoral candidate for Nelson Mandela Bay Retief Odendaal outlined his plan to improve safety and security in the metro. (Photo: Riaan Marais)

Earlier on stage, Odendaal outlined his plans for improving safety and security in Nelson Mandela Bay should he be elected as mayor at the November 4 local government elections.

His priorities include doubling the Metro Police force within 12 months, establishing a permanent 24-hour joint operations centre where all law enforcement agencies can collaborate, and implementing modern technology, like drones, CCTV camera networks and gunshot detection units throughout the metro.

“Every tool available will be used to identify, pursue and catch those who terrorise our communities.

“We know that safe communities create jobs. Safe communities attract investment. Safe communities allow children to play outside again and businesses to grow with confidence,” Odendaal said.

DA federal leader Geordin Hill-Lewis and other senior DA members led the party's anti-crime march in Nelson Mandela Bay on Friday, 10 July 2026. Upwards of 2,500 residents, mostly from Gqeberha's gang-ridden northern areas, joined in the march. (Photo: Riaan Marais)

While the rowdy crowd all roared in agreement with the speakers on stage, a few individuals lingered at the memorial for people killed in gang violence.

Shirmone Magotha bent down to touch the flowers placed at the base of the memorial before standing up and putting her hand on a name painted on the wall: Mirlene Wilson.

“She was my cousin,” an emotional Magotha said.

While she did not go into detail about the incident that claimed Wilson’s life, she said the entire community was tired of being held ransom by violent gangs.

“We are tired of living in fear. Our kids can’t play outside, we can’t walk to the shops. Every time we step outside our homes we place our lives in danger.”

Shirmone Magotha's cousin Mirlene Wilson was killed in the crossfire between two gangs. She believes the DA's promises of better law enforcement could help to make Gqeberha a safer city. (Photo: Riaan Marais)

She said if just half of the DA’s promises are realised, they could start to live more normal lives again.

“Half the time the police don’t answer our calls. Even when they do, we don’t hold our breath that they will respond quickly, or at all. And then you still have to worry if they know the culprits, if the docket will make it to court.

“If the DA can improve the police, then they can have my vote,” Magotha said.