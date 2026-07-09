US reiterates backing for Tibetan aspirations to preserve culture

The Tibetan man died a week ago from severe burns suffered near the United Nations headquarters in New York.

Activists and a media outlet of exiled Tibetans identified the man as Lobga Rangzen. Voice of Tibet said he “self-immolated outside the U.N. headquarters in New York after a live appeal for Tibetan independence and unity.”

“The United States is committed to supporting the unalienable human rights and aspirations of Tibetans to celebrate and preserve their unique culture, language, and religion without fear of interference,” a State Department spokesperson said in a statement.

“The United States will continue to call on China to return to direct dialogue, without pre-conditions, with the Dalai Lama and his representatives, and with the democratically elected Tibetan leaders, to resolve differences and achieve meaningful autonomy for Tibetans.”

Washington has long said it supports Tibetan human rights, across both Republican and Democratic administrations.

“We urge the U.S. side to honor its commitments to recognize Tibet as a part of China and not support Tibet independence, and to stop using Tibet-related issues to interfere in China’s internal affairs,” said Mao Ning, spokesperson for China’s Foreign Ministry, at a regular news conference on Thursday.

CHINA DEFENDS TERRITORIAL CLAIMS

China said after the man’s death that Tibet has been an inalienable part of the country’s territory since ancient times and Beijing believes “relevant countries will handle the matter in accordance with domestic laws.”

Beijing has previously said Washington was in “no position” to point fingers at China on Tibet-related issues.

China, which seeks to consolidate its control over Tibet, regards the Dalai Lama as a separatist and says it must approve his successor, citing a centuries-old ritual.

The Dalai Lama, who is the spiritual head of Tibetan Buddhists and a Nobel Peace Prize winner, has urged his followers to reject anyone chosen by Beijing.

China seized control of Tibet in 1950 in what it describes as a “peaceful liberation” from feudalistic serfdom.

International human-rights groups and exiles have routinely condemned what they call China’s oppressive rule in Tibetan areas. China rejects such assessments.

Ethnic minority issues are highly sensitive in China, with Tibetans and other minorities put under heavy surveillance for any sign of alleged “separatism.”

The International Campaign for Tibet says there have been 159 self-immolations by Tibetans in Tibet since 2009. According to its data, 11 self-immolations by Tibetans occurred while people were in exile.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; Additional reporting by Colleen Howe in Beijing; Editing by Matthew Lewis and Tom Hogue)