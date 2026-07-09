Tara Roos doesn’t care what you think of her opinions

“I think we’re too hard on Cyril Ramaphosa.”

“The MK party is a circus. And I say that with conviction.”

“Songezo Zibi has the personality of a dry sock.”

“Panyaza Lesufi would rather set himself on fire than watch Helen Zille become the mayor of Joburg.”

Contentious political analyst Tara Roos has strong views, and she’s not afraid to voice them. She posted on X recently that the DA would lose its majority in the City of Cape Town in the upcoming elections, and she received death threats. But she’s sticking to her guns.

“People do not want to vote for the DA because of property-based valuations, and they feel that with the City’s rapid increase in terms of their rates and taxes, that they’re being undercut by the DA,” she asserts.

Plus, she says, the support of the DA from the region’s coloured community has been in decline since 2009.

“And this is the first time that parties like the Patriotic Alliance, and Action SA will be on the ballot – and the National Coloured Congress,” she points out, “where they will do dramatically well in a local government election.

“I’m opinionated. Very, very opinionated,” says Roos, as if you didn’t already know. And now she’s written a book full of them, Where To From Here?, in which she analyses the electoral performance of all the political parties in the 2024 elections, “and break down the lies”, she insists.

Opinions. She’s got ’em.

Whether you end up clutching your pearls and tut-tutting or raising a fist in solidarity, you will not be able to watch this episode unmoved! DM

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