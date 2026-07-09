Mick Jagger says Rolling Stones hope to tour new album 'Foreign Tongues'

“Foreign Tongues” is set for release on Friday and follows the Grammy Award-winning 2023 record “Hackney Diamonds,” which the group supported with a North American tour in 2024. It marks the Stones’ second studio album since the 2021 death ​of drummer Charlie Watts and 25th since the group first formed in London in 1962

“We hope we go on tour, Ronnie and I are really into that, so we hope we see everyone on the road,” Jagger, 82, told Reuters as he and guitarist Ronnie Wood, 79, arrived at the album’s launch party.

The 14-track album features guest contributions from Paul McCartney, The Cure’s Robert Smith and Chad Smith of the Red Hot Chili Peppers among others. Jagger said a lot of the collaborations on “Foreign Tongues” were accidental.

“People come and visit you in studios and (say) ‘can I come down and listen’?” he said. “Robert Smith came just to listen, and I said, ‘Robert, you can’t just listen, you’ve got to sing’, so he went and sang and played some guitar.”

The upcoming album release was celebrated with a dazzling lights drone display over the River Thames, which lit up the night sky with shapes including the band’s famed lips-and-tongue logo.

It follows another launch event in New York in May attended by Jagger and Wood and fellow guitarist Keith Richards.

“We’ve had (the album) ready for a while, so we’re very excited that it’s coming out this Friday,” Jagger said.

(Reporting by Francesca Halliwell, Editing by Alexandra Hudson)