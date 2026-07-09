‘Fallen to ruin’: Iconic South Africa House in London’s Trafalgar Square shuttered

The South African High Commission in London “closed without notice” this week because its building, the iconic South Africa House on Trafalgar Square, has “fallen into ruin”– according to the Democratic Alliance (DA).

The building had so badly deteriorated “under the weight of decades of neglect by the Department of International Relations and Cooperation [Dirco]” that staff could no longer work there, said Ryan Smith, the DA’s Dirco spokesperson.

Dirco denied this, saying “South Africa House is not being abandoned, nor has the building been closed because of neglect.” It said the staff were being temporarily relocated to replace the building’s heating system, which had reached the end of its operational life.

Former anti-apartheid activist and British Labour peer Peter Hain. (Photo: Jaco Marais / Gallo Images / Die Burger)

But British Lord Peter Hain, a former leader of the international anti-apartheid movement, also deplored the deterioration of South Africa House, which he suggested was symbolic of the collapse of SA’s influence in the UK and beyond, starting with the Zuma presidency.

“South Africa House’s closure follows mounting reports that diplomatic staff cannot work in the building due to intermittent water supply, broken heating systems, a strong and persistent smell of urine in many rooms, and the gradual degradation of the building façade and entrance which local vendors say has never been maintained,” Smith said.

‘R70m repair cost’

“It is reported that repairs to the building will now cost just under R70-million – money South African taxpayers could have saved had Dirco embarked on regular maintenance [of] our country’s foreign assets.

“Under the ANC’s stewardship, Dirco has allowed one of the most prestigious items in our country’s property portfolio to fall into ruin.”

A notice on the door of the High Commission says that “South Africa House is currently closed for business until further notice” and redirects anyone seeking consular or other business to the South African Consulate at 15 Whitehall.

South Africa’s High Commissioner to the UK, veteran diplomat Kingsley Mamabolo, was not to blame for the problem, Hain suggested to Daily Maverick. “High Commissioner Mamabolo is a first-class diplomat and former freedom fighter.

‘Savage cuts’

“But SA House standing in the top prime spot on Trafalgar Square and now temporarily closed for renovation is a pale shadow of its former self, going back to his proud predecessors Mendi Msimang, Cheryl Carolus and Lindiwe Mabuza. There’ve been savage and catastrophic cuts in SA’s diplomatic staff in London dating from President Zuma’s terrible looting and corruption.

“The same is true in Washington DC and other key overseas missions. It’s tragic because South Africa’s influence has collapsed. London was Oliver Tambo’s base in the anti-apartheid struggle, and all that influence and credibility has been squandered.”

A Dirco statement said the project of replacing the heating system “is being implemented in phases to comply with the health, safety and statutory requirements applicable to heritage buildings in the United Kingdom. The first phase has been completed successfully and the project remains on track for completion during the first quarter of 2027.

“The department is simultaneously engaging The Crown Estate on the renewal of the head lease and the longer-term preservation of South Africa House. This work will ensure that one of South Africa’s most important diplomatic properties continues to serve future generations while respecting the legal and heritage obligations applicable to the building.”

The Hague embassy ‘gathering dust’

South African embassy, The Hague, Netherlands. (Photo: SA People / Wikipedia)

Smith said the SA embassy in The Hague had also been closed for just under a year for repair, “yet locals have confirmed that no scaffolding has been erected and no workers have accessed the premises since its closure. The building is gathering dust. The South African foreign service remains in limbo in a temporary location since the Democratic Alliance (DA) visited the crumbling embassy building in November 2025.”

Dirco responded that the SA embassy’s Old Chancery building in The Hague had been vacant for several years “following the discontinuation of an earlier redevelopment project because of legal challenges”.

“The department has continued to implement measures to secure the property and prevent further deterioration while advancing a long-term redevelopment strategy. Preventative maintenance has been undertaken, and planning processes for the future redevelopment of the site are progressing.

“Dirco manages one of the largest international property portfolios in the South African public service. Many of these properties are decades old and are located in countries where planning approvals, heritage requirements and construction standards differ significantly from those applicable in South Africa. Maintaining this portfolio requires careful planning, technical expertise and substantial financial resources.

“Over the past few years, the Department has strengthened its technical capacity, completed condition assessments across most of its state-owned properties and adopted a risk-based approach to infrastructure investment. Within the resources appropriated by Parliament, priority continues to be given to projects that address occupational health and safety, preserve state assets and support the effective functioning of South Africa’s missions abroad.

“The department recognises that the maintenance of state-owned properties abroad remains an ongoing responsibility. For this reason, infrastructure renewal, preventative maintenance and improved long-term asset management remain central to the department’s strategy to safeguard South Africa’s diplomatic property portfolio.

“Dirco remains committed to ensuring that these properties continue to support the conduct of South Africa’s foreign relations and will continue to provide updates on major infrastructure projects as they reach key milestones.”

‘Wrong priorities’

Smith though, said that the DA had “long called for a reprioritisation of Dirco’s spending to adequately staff a professional diplomatic corps and consular service, and maintain our country’s foreign assets as the backbone of a functioning foreign service. Instead, Dirco Minister, Ronald Lamola, continues to fund expensive international litigation while siphoning money from the department’s budget to provide millions in humanitarian aid to the ANC’s allies in Cuba.

“South Africa House’s closure further corroborates the findings of the Auditor-General’s 2024/25 Budgetary Review and Recommendations Report (BRRR), which stated that Dirco’s audit outcome had regressed due to the mismanagement of foreign assets which had rendered properties ‘uninhabitable’. This is the current state of South Africa’s foreign service – a shell of its former glory in the early days of our democracy.

“For as long as Dirco’s spending serves the ANC’s party political international alliances and our foreign policy is used as a mechanism to dog-whistle to the ANC’s friends, South Africa’s foreign service will continue to crumble.” DM