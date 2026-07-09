Eight life sentences for gunman in Gqeberha birthday party massacre

The man convicted of massacring eight people at a birthday celebration in KwaZakhele has been handed eight life sentences, with the high court in Gqeberha agreeing with the State that communities cannot be left “imprisoned in their houses by criminals who rule at the barrel of a gun”.

Acting Judge Mziwonke Samson Dunywa on Wednesday handed 36-year-old Mzwandile Mahambehlala life imprisonment on each of the eight murder counts arising from the horrific birthday party bloodbath in Maqanda Street, KwaZakhele, on 29 January 2023.

Mahambehlala was also sentenced to five years for unlawful possession of a firearm, three years for unlawful possession of ammunition and 10 years for attempted murder.

The sentences will run concurrently, meaning Mahambehlala will effectively serve life imprisonment.

‘Cold comfort’

During pre-sentencing proceedings on Wednesday, State advocate Velile Makasana said a prison sentence was cold comfort for the victims’ families and the community.

“No sentence imposed by this court can restore the lives lost, but the courts and parliamentarians ought to put an end to these violent crimes engulfing our societies. To control the wave of violence, the courts are the last line of defence of the innocent and therefore the court must send a clear and unambiguous message to the accused and would-be offenders.

“Members of the public must know that those who slaughter innocent civilians will face the most severe consequences permitted by law.”

The court found that Mahambehlala and at least one unidentified accomplice executed a premeditated attack on the birthday celebration, which claimed eight lives and left one survivor seriously injured.

The victims were Andile Sishuba, Vusumzi Sishuba, Kholekile Montgomery France, Mbuyiseli Mboya, Nandipha Koliti, Liyema Poro, Nomathamsanqa Adelicia Mandla and Thando Sylvester Fibi.

The court heard that the attack unfolded shortly after guests had gathered to celebrate Vusumzi Sishuba’s birthday at his home in Maqanda Street, KwaZakhele, on 29 January 2023.

Vusumzi’s brother, Andile, had travelled from East London and joined family and friends at the celebration, where some guests were inside the house while others were socialising in the yard.

The brothers were neighbours.

According to the State, Mahambehlala and another armed man entered Andile’s yard before Andile approached them to ask if they needed assistance.

Mzwandile Mahambehlala (36) appears in the high court in Gqeberha on Thursday, 9 July 2026, shortly before being sentenced to life imprisonment. (Photo: Kyran Blaauw)

Instead of responding, the pair drew firearms and opened fire on Andile before jumping over the boundary wall into Vusumzi’s yard, where they continued shooting at partygoers.

The court heard that other unidentified suspects joined the attack as the gunfire continued.

A witness who had been sitting in a vehicle outside the house earlier saw Mahambehlala and his accomplice walking towards the property before the shooting began. Moments later, after hearing gunfire, the witness saw Mahambehlala inside the premises while the attack was still under way.

Police investigations later identified Mahambehlala and others as persons of interest. He was arrested in Walmer, Gqeberha, on 3 March 2023, while four other suspects were arrested in Pelston, outside Qonce (King William’s Town), later that month. The charges against the four were subsequently withdrawn.

In handing down sentence on Thursday, 9 July, Judge Mziwonke Samson Dunywa described the offences as among the gravest imaginable.

“The offences were tragic and violent in that it was a mass shooting of eight people in one time and one place. The deceased were … men and women … in a celebratory event, who were killed at once. Most of them were breadwinners in their families and their children are left without support,” Judge Dunywa said.

The judge said the murders were motivated by “greed in the tendering business” and that “murder and mass shootings are prevalent in Gqeberha and its surrounding areas”.

While Mahambehlala, through his legal representative, Danie Gouws, admitted during sentencing proceedings on Wednesday, 8 July, that the bloodbath was “tragic” and that he “sympathises” with the victims’ families, Judge Dunywa said he “does not appear to be remorseful for his actions”.

Judge Dunywa found that Mahambehlala – who vehemently denied being involved in the shooting – showed no remorse. There were no substantial and compelling circumstances justifying a departure from the prescribed minimum sentence of life imprisonment.

Although Mahambehlala has no previous convictions, is the father of seven children and operated a small car wash business before his arrest in 2023, the court ruled that those personal circumstances faded into the background when weighed against the brutality of the crimes.

During sentencing proceedings, Makasana argued that the massacre represented one of the most serious forms of violent criminality known to South African law.

‘Ruthlessly premeditated’

“It is clear that this massacre was ruthlessly premeditated, precisely executed with illegal firearms and callously directed at defenceless members of a democratic society

“The birthday celebration should have been a place of joy and safety. Instead, it became the scene of a massacre. This attack was characterised by extreme brutality and total disregard for human life.

“It is a sad reality that people live in fear; gunshots are heard everywhere in daylight. People who are supposed to be free are imprisoned in their houses by criminals who rule at the barrel of the gun,” Makasana said.

While the exact motive was never fully established, the State argued that Mahambehlala and his accomplice lay in wait before the birthday celebration began, launching the attack on unsuspecting guests.

‘Security’ activities

“While the precise motive remains unclear, significant evidence emerged during cross-examination concerning the accused’s involvement in informal ‘security’ activities linked to local tender-related businesses.

“Evidence revealed that the accused and others demanded protection fees from people conducting business in the area. This suggests association with unlawful extortion-type activities conducted through intimidation and violence.

“...Even in the absence of a fully established motive, the lack of a legitimate reason for the killings aggravates rather than mitigates the accused’s conduct. The murders appear connected to a culture of violence and lawlessness associated with criminal control of economic activity,” said Makasana.

The State said the massacre had left eight families to endure “inexplicable, irreparable loss” as victim impact statements laid bare the lasting trauma caused by the attack.

Eyewitness Nomaxabiso Sishuba told the court the massacre had left her with psychological and emotional damage. She was hospitalised for two weeks after the shooting and remains on antidepressant medication. Sishuba said she had been unable to cope with raising the deceased’s children, both emotionally and financially. She also told the court that her mother later died after being unable to bear the grief caused by the massacre.

The Moya family said the impact of losing their loved one had been devastating. In their victim impact statement, they said the family had lost the future they were meant to share with the deceased and that the tragedy had resulted in the division of their family.

The court also heard from Semahle Koliti, who said the death of her mother had brought many changes to her life and caused “a lot of damage”. Another family member, Alupheli Koliti, dropped out of school because she could no longer cope after the tragedy. The deceased’s mother told the court she remained deeply saddened by her daughter’s death and had lost focus following the ordeal.

The sole surviving victim of the shooting also testified during the sentencing proceedings, telling the court that some of the bullets fired during the attack remained lodged in his body. DM