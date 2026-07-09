Bok Women eye series sweep against USA Eagles

After a dominant display at Ellis Park last weekend, the Springbok Women will be aiming to make it two for two when they take on the USA Eagles in the second Test on Saturday, this time in Pretoria.

South Africa (SA) stunned the Americans when they secured a 34-21 victory over the USA, their first in 15 years when the sides met in Doornfontein.

Although the Eagles came back strongly in the second half, the opening 40 minutes belonged entirely to the hosts. SA controlled territory and possession, scoring five tries to take a commanding 29-0 lead into the break.

However, head coach Swys de Bruin believes there is still plenty to improve on after a slew of errors in the second half almost overturned all the hard work they had done early on.

Although Vainah Ubisi scored within a minute of the restart, the USA, with a renewed intensity, responded with three unanswered tries during the final quarter.

“It was good rugby that first half,” said De Bruin after the game. “I’m very happy about what I saw. Arguably, it was the best first half ever; they executed the plan to a tee.

“And maybe at half-time I gave the wrong message, I don’t know what happened, but it wasn’t the same team on the field. But that’s beautiful, because now we’ve got something to work on.”

Head coach of the Eagles, Jack Hanratty, said he was “bitterly disappointed” with his team’s performance, particularly in the physical exchanges, which was an area the Eagles had targeted before the contest.

“We were second in every facet of the physical nature of the game,” he said. “We said that is the one thing that we want to be proud of when we come off the field, and we can’t be.”

Rather than blame his players, Hanratty said he first needed to reflect on his role in the defeat.

“Honestly, I’ll probably take a hard look at myself. Did we get the preparation right? It’s really easy for me to look for excuses, but I won’t. I want to look internally first.”

The defeat saw the USA slip to ninth in the world rankings, increasing the pressure before Saturday’s clash. Meanwhile the Bok Women will be eager to use the second Test to build on their progress and surpass the USA.

Head coach Swys de Bruin during the South African women's team training session at St John’s College on 7 July in Johannesburg. (Photo: Ashley Vlotman / Gallo Images)

SA dominant in collisions and set pieces

The physical presence and set-piece execution of the Springbok Women were among the standout features of their victory. The team completed 105 tackles, and won 132 breakdowns – compared with USA’s 59 – and conceded just five penalties, four of which were in the second half.

Since their historic Rugby World Cup campaign last year, the team has worked hard to maintain that momentum. De Bruin credited both their physical development and their growing rugby intelligence.

SA scored two tries from attacking scrums and repeatedly showed creativity, whether through a two-player line-out or mauls created from scrums.

“That is what is most enlightening with this group. You come with a crazy, stupid plan and they just buy in,” said De Bruin.

Hanratty agreed that SA’s growth extends beyond their brand of physicality.

“SA were always a very physical team, but they’ve become really intelligent and I think that shows the investment in not only the support, but actually financially from the union.”

Suggestions that the USA fielded a weakened side were firmly dismissed by Hanratty.

The touring squad blended experience with emerging talent. Two players made their Test debuts, while six had fewer than 10 caps. However, 13 members of the squad represented the USA at last year’s Rugby World Cup.

In terms of experience, there was little separating the two sides. The USA entered the match with a combined 451 caps, only eight fewer than SA.

“We’ve quite a young squad, but it’s not that I am sitting here saying we’re building. I don’t think it’s a good excuse,” said Hanratty. “We’ve picked players who we think will be world class. We’ve also picked the best no matter what age, and that’s where we’re at.”

New faces seize their opportunity

In addition, SA were without several of their established playmakers, including Lindelwa Gwala, Aseza Hele, Nadine Roos, Zintle Mpupha and Sinazo Mcatshulwa, allowing emerging talent to shine.

Number eight Logan Welman was particularly strong, bursting through USA’s defence to cross over the try line for a brace just before the first half concluded. Welman, since making her debut at the Rugby Africa Cup in May, has scored in every Test game she has played.

Logan Welman of South Africa bursts through the USA defence in their historic clash at Ellis Park on 4 July. Welman scored two tries in what was her fourth Test match for South Africa. (Photo: Ashley Vlotman / Gallo Images)

Alichia Arries, playing in arguably her first big Test match, was impactful on the wing, making 89 metres and beating four defenders.

“Before we left the hotel I was a bit nervous, but also calm, because I think my nerves were positive nerves,” said Arries. “This was my first big Test match for 15s, and the girls had my back on the field, whenever I took a ball up or covered in defence.

“I just went out there and calmed myself, knowing I’m not just doing this for myself, but I’m doing this for my team, my supporters at home and for my little one back home.”

The Springbok Women will be without fullback Byrhandré Dolf for Saturday’s clash. Dolf played with the Sevens team earlier this year and will serve a compulsory 10-day break from rugby as per player welfare agreements.

SA and the USA Eagles will meet in the second and final Test of the series at Loftus Versfeld on 11 July at 1.30pm. DM