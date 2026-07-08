Rain and rhythm in Dhaka, Bangladesh, and more from around the world

U.S. President Donald Trump attends a meeting of the North Atlantic Council (NAC) during the NATO leaders' summit in Ankara, Turkey, July 8, 2026. (Photo: REUTERS/Yves Herman) (L-R) Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of Turkey greets Emmanuel Macron, President of France during a welcome ceremony of allied heads of state and government, on July 08, 2026 in Ankara, Turkey. Leaders from NATO's 32 countries, plus NATO allies like Ukraine, gathered in the Turkish capital to discuss a range of issues involving spending targets, defense industrial production, and support for Ukraine, among other topics. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images) NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and U.S. President Donald Trump shake hands as Trump arrives ahead of a family photo at a NATO leaders' summit in Ankara, Turkey, July 8, 2026. (Photo: REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov) Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere walk arm in arm as they wear team soccer jerseys prior to a meeting at the British Embassy on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey, Tuesday, July 7, 2026. (Photo: Alastair Grant/Pool via REUTERS) Members of the white supremacist group Patriot Front enter Eastern Market metro station on July 04, 2026 in Washington, DC. Numerous events, activities, and fireworks are planned in celebration of America's 250th Anniversary. (Photo: Finn Gomez/Getty Images) Leader of the Reform UK party Nigel Farage gestures next to a shop, after he announced on Tuesday that he has resigned as an MP, triggering a by-election in his parliamentary seat, where he intends to stand for re-election, in Frinton-On-Sea, Britain, July 8, 2026. (Photo: REUTERS/Jack Taylor) The coffin of Iran's late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed on February 28 in Israeli and U.S. airstrikes, is carried during a funeral procession at the Imam Ali Shrine in Najaf, Iraq, July 8, 2026. (Photo: REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani) People attend a funeral procession for Iran's late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed on February 28 in Israeli and U.S. airstrikes, in Qom, Iran July 7, 2026. (Photo: Mohammad Asadi/ISNA/via WANA (West Asia News Agency)via REUTERS) Rescuers working at a site of a Russian missile and drone strike on the previous day, during which residential building was heavily damaged, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, are seen through broken glass, in Kyiv, Ukraine, July 7, 2026. (Photo: REUTERS/Alina Smutko) A firefighter works at the site of a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine July 8, 2026. (Photo: REUTERS/Gleb Garanich) Rescuers carry a victim as they look for missing people in a landslide at the site of the Amakkompoyil-Meppadi Tunnel Project on July 07, 2026, in Kalladi village, near Mepaddi town in Wayanad, India. Three people have been confirmed dead, and many tunnel construction workers remain unaccounted for. (Photo by Abhishek Chinnappa/Getty Images) A woman stands on a balcony ahead of an announcement by Cuba's grid operator UNE that it had reconnected most of the country to the national grid, though millions remained without power as the country struggles to generate even one-third of current demand amid an ongoing U.S. fuel blockade, in Havana, Cuba, July 7, 2026. (Photo: REUTERS/Norlys Perez) A volunteer marks a mangrove land crab during the annual breeding season, as part of a monitoring effort to estimate population numbers and track their migration to the sea to spawn, at Taijiang National Park in Tainan, Taiwan, July 3, 2026. (Photo: REUTERS/Ann Wang) A vessel at the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from Musandam, Oman, July 8, 2026. (Photo: REUTERS/Stringer)

Dragon fruit farmer Tu Hua-chin, 45, trims plants and wraps dragon fruit as she prepares for the approach of Typhoon Bavi at her farm in Taitung, Taiwan, July 8, 2026. (Photo: REUTERS/Ann Wang) A man holds on to his motorbike after he was splashed by a car on a waterlogged road after heavy rainfall in Vasai, India, July 8, 2026. (Photo: REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas) A woman holding an umbrella walks at the courtyard of Bhaktapur Durbar Square, a UNESCO world heritage site during a brief rainfall in Nepal, July 8, 2026. (Photo: REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar)

Visitors walk through a lavender field at Yorkshire Lavender, near York, Britain July 8, 2026. (Photo: REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja) A model poses backstage prior to the Rahul Mishra Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2026/2027 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 06, 2026 in Paris, France. (Photo: Francois Durand/Getty Images) A fan Colombia shows dejection after the team's defeat through the penalty shootout after

the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 match between Switzerland and Colombia at BC Place Vancouver on July 07, 2026 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. (Photo: Carl Recine/Getty Images) Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates with his team-mates at the end of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 match between Argentina and Egypt at Atlanta Stadium on July 7, 2026 in Atlanta, United States. (Photo: Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images)



