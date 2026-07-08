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Italian PM Meloni's party proposes swift deportation of foreign offenders

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s right-wing party presented a draft bill on Wednesday to promote the repatriation of convicted foreign offenders and make it easier to strip them of Italian citizenship.

Reuters
By Reuters
8 Jul
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni arrives for a press conference during a meeting of the heads of state of the E5 at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, 24 June 2026. Berlin hosts a meeting of the heads of state and government of the E5, Europe's five largest nations by defense spending (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and Poland). EPA/FILIP SINGER Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni arrives for a press conference during a meeting of the heads of state of the E5 at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, 24 June 2026. Berlin hosts a meeting of the heads of state and government of the E5, Europe's five largest nations by defense spending (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and Poland). EPA/FILIP SINGER

Under the proposal, all non-EU nationals sentenced to more than one year in prison would be deported to their home countries, regardless of whether they consent.

During a press conference in parliament, members of Meloni’s Brothers of Italy party said deportations would take place under bilateral agreements to be negotiated with the countries concerned.

Offenders would have only limited grounds to challenge deportation, including the risk of inhuman treatment or the death penalty in their home country.

Repatriated prisoners would be barred from returning to Italy.

Brothers of Italy lawmaker Sara Kelany said the proposal would also broaden the range of offences that could lead to the revocation of Italian citizenship for foreign-born offenders.

Parliament is separately discussing a proposal by coalition partner the League that would tighten citizenship requirements and make it easier to lose Italian nationality.

With a parliamentary election due next year, the League and Brothers of Italy are facing pressure from Futuro Nazionale, an emerging far-right anti-immigration movement that polls suggest is drawing support away from both parties.

(Reporting by Angelo AmanteEditing by Gareth Jones )

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