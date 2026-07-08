How can banks support the businesses of the future

At the same time, finance teams are under growing pressure. “Lean, often overstretched, and expected to deliver more with less, these teams are being asked to support strategic decision-making while still managing complex day-to-day operations,” says Devina Maharaj, Investec Business and Commercial Banking, Head of Client Value Proposition at Investec Business and Commercial Banking. “The gap between what businesses need and what traditional banking delivers is widening - and it is forcing a rethink of what business banking should be.”

Listening to the businesses of the future

One of the most critical shifts required is simple yet often overlooked: banks must listen more closely to their clients’ evolving needs. Today’s mid-market and high-growth businesses are not prioritising building complex financial infrastructure internally. Instead, they are focused on growth, customer acquisition and operational scaling.

As a result, they require partners – banks that provide prebuilt, seamless and easy-to-integrate solutions that remove friction rather than add to it. Increasingly, businesses are seeking “no-code” or low-complexity tools that enable them to embed banking into their workflows without heavy IT investment.

According to Maharaj, the future of banking lies not in adding more platforms, but in seamlessly integrating with the systems businesses already use in their daily operations. “Payments, data and programmable financial infrastructure that enables decision-making must be embedded within operational processes rather than sitting alongside them.”

How are banks closing the gap between finance and operations?

A longstanding disconnect between finance and operations continues to hold businesses back. Payments are still often treated as a back-office function, even though they are intrinsically linked to supply chains, logistics and supplier relationships.

“This misalignment can lead to challenges for any business. Traditional banking hours are often out of sync with the always-on nature of modern commerce,” adds Maharaj. “For example, mismatches in payment timing can directly impact the movement of goods, disrupt supplier relationships and reduce overall business agility.”

Financial flows need to mirror operational flows in real time. “The future demands a more integrated model. When businesses can see exactly where goods and payments are at any given moment, they can make faster, more informed decisions that drive efficiency and growth – exactly what is needed in today’s volatile market.”

The rise of “Private Banking style service for Business”

Another emerging trend is the desire for a more personalised, relationship-driven banking experience. Businesses are no longer satisfied with generic, transactional banking services. They want a partner who understands their business intimately, anticipates their needs and provides tailored insight and support.

“This goes beyond service - it is about advocacy and alignment,” says Maharaj. “CEOs and leadership teams are looking for banks that can help crystallise their challenges, provide clarity in complexity, and ultimately support their long-term strategic goals. In this context, the role of a bank evolves from service provider to strategic advisor.”

Efficiency through innovation

As banks rethink their role, practical innovations are already delivering tangible value - one of the most compelling being Investec’s Spreadsheet Banking capability.

Spreadsheet Banking enables real-time access to banking data directly within Excel, eliminating the need for manual downloads, reformatting and data capture. This dramatically improves efficiency, reduces errors and accelerates reconciliation and reporting processes. Businesses can benefit from better cashflow visibility, lower administrative costs, and the ability to scale without increasing headcount.

Consider these client examples:

A major renewable energy importer (14,000+ customers, 60 salespeople, 3,000–4,000 EFT payments/day), reduced daily manual processing time from over three hours a day to just 10–15 minutes, saving up to R15,000 per month.

A long-established FMCG distributor, has streamlined import logistics and financial reporting across hundreds of annual shipments.

“These are not just incremental improvements; they represent a significant change in how finance teams operate – allowing them to free up time to focus on strategic value rather than administrative tasks,” says Maharaj.

Looking ahead: Out of the Ordinary approach to powering business growth

Over the next five years, there is no doubt that the convergence of banking, payments and operations will continue. Open banking, API integration and the rapid advancement of AI mean financial services will become an embedded, invisible layer within business processes. Real-time data will enable predictive cash flow management, allowing businesses to anticipate challenges and opportunities rather than just react to them. AI will further enhance decision-making, unlocking insights that were previously inaccessible. Ultimately, banking will become foundational and no longer be seen as a separate function, but rather a core enabler of business performance.

“The future of business banking will belong to the banks that listen, adapt and innovate. Businesses are demanding more. They want intelligent, embedded solutions and trusted partnerships that help them navigate complexity and unlock growth. By combining deep client understanding with cutting-edge capabilities, Investec Business and Commercial banking is well positioned to lead this transformation - delivering not just financial services, but a smarter, more connected way of doing business,” concludes Maharaj. DM

The views expressed in this article are subject to the Investec Bank Limited disclaimer.



