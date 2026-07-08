In soap operas, there is always that one character who dies and the audience thinks they have seen the last of them. Somehow, though, they come back to life, more ruthless and prominent than ever. To Novak Djokovic’s opponents, he is the sporting equivalent: defying expectations and refusing to fade away.

At 39 years old, Djokovic showed that age is just a number when he beat Felix Auger-Aliassime, 14 years his junior, in the longest Wimbledon quarterfinal in history. On 7 July, he prevailed 7-6(10) 3-6 6-3 6-7(4) 7-6(10-4) in five hours and 15 minutes.

Despite facing a determined Auger-Aliassime who seemed almost unbreakable, Djokovic put up a gutsy display. He chased down every shot, gliding and sliding, firing down second serves that kissed 200km per hour, making spectators forget about the age gap.

Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime pushed the Wimbledon quarterfinal all the way on Centre Court on 7 July. (Photo: Reuters / Jaimi Joy)

Asked how he managed to pull off the victory in a five-set thriller that ­finished just six minutes before the 11pm ­curfew, Djokovic said: “With my racquet and a lot of heart. Towards the end it was anyone’s match. But these are the moments I still play tennis for.

“I wish it was the final so I didn’t have to worry about how the body will feel tomorrow, but I am happy. I was telling the kids to go to sleep after the fourth set, but I am glad they didn’t listen. Because ­honestly it was one of the best matches I have been involved in on this court in my career.”

The Serbian has won 24 Grand Slam titles during his 23-year professional career, including seven Wimbledon titles. Should Djokovic be crowned champion this year, he would equal Roger Federer’s record of eight Wimbledon titles and claim a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam trophy that would take him to the top of the all-time list of major champions.

But Djokovic, the seventh seed, must first overcome reigning men’s champion and top seed Jannik Sinner on Friday. It is a revenge match of sorts after the Italian dismissed Djokovic on Centre Court last year.

Djokovic was asked after the quarterfinal if he was surprised at all by his level of tennis, to which he replied: “Yes and no.”

“I guess yes. At this stage that I’m still able to battle these young guys that have 15 years less than me, that I’m able to beat them at the tightest possible scoreline,” he added.

“In a sense, it is really a nice surprise. But at the same time, I always have the highest expectations for myself. I can be very self-critical, very hard on myself. But I try to enjoy moments like this.”

Swinging pendulum

The quarterfinal could easily have been a final. It was a test of physical and mental durability as momentum swung constantly. Djokovic would lead, Auger-Aliassime would respond, and vice versa.

Tie-breaks were won and lost, serves were fiercely protected and neither man was willing to yield, leaving spectators entranced and on the edge of their seats.

When it was 4-4 in the first set, concerns emerged when Djokovic slipped while chasing a backhand, grimacing in pain and immediately calling for treatment on his left calf. He first had to hold serve before receiving medical attention.

Novak Djokovic receives medical attention during a break in play of his quarterfinal match against Felix Auger-Aliassime. (Photo: Reuters / Jaimi Joy)

His movement was restricted for the remainder of the set, yet it still lasted 79 minutes and featured a gripping 22-point tie-break, eventually won by Djokovic 12-10 after both players squandered opportunities.

Djokovic gradually regained his rhythm and produced some of the most remarkable defensive tennis of the tournament. Auger-Aliassime, however, matched him blow for blow, never giving up.

By the fifth set, there was still nothing separating the pair. They remained locked together through 12 games before Djokovic drew on his experience to finally overcome Auger-Aliassime.

Putting it all on the line

By all accounts Djokovic appears ageless, keeping pace with competitors far younger than himself and often outplaying them. Yet, five hours of high-intensity tennis would take a toll on any athlete. The concern now is whether Djokovic can recover in time and muster enough energy to challenge Sinner in the semi-final.

Last year, Djokovic slipped and fell in the quarterfinal, impairing his movement for the rest of the tournament. Sinner, despite nursing an elbow injury of his own, took advantage and won in straight sets.

Afterwards, Djokovic said the reality of age and injuries had “hit me right now, the last year and a half, like never before”.

In each of the four Grand Slam semi-finals that he reached last year, Djokovic had a niggle. Earlier this year at the Australian Open, he benefited from a walkover and a mid-match retirement en route to the semi-finals, in which he defeated Sinner.

However, the physical demands of the five-set match against Sinner caught up with Djokovic in the final against Carlos Alcaraz, and he faded after a dominant opening set.

Regardless of the two days he has to recover, Djokovic played a match for the ages in what was also the longest match of the tournament so far. In contrast, Sinner has not dropped a set in the past four rounds.

“I don’t know what tomorrow brings. I still want to go at least one more step further,” said Djokovic. “But this was as good as a final for me. I gave it all that I had.”

Wimbledon’s reigning champion and top seed Jannik Sinner. (Photo: Reuters / Andrew Couldridge)

Meanwhile, 11 years after her Wimbledon debut, American Coco Gauff reached the semi-finals for the first time, while Naomi Osaka, who reached the quarterfinals at Wimbledon for the first time, was booted out.

Second seed Alexander Zverev, whose previous best Wimbledon result was a fourth-round appearance, finished off Czech Jiri Lehecka to advance to his maiden Wimbledon quarterfinal, which he will play today, 8 July.

Djokovic and Sinner face each other on Friday, 10 July, with the match time yet to be confirmed. DM