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South African police say death of Nigerian man not linked to anti-migrant violence

South African police said on Tuesday the death of a Nigerian man in custody late last month had nothing to do with a surge in anti-migrant violence and that he collapsed after being arrested for drug possession.

Reuters
By Reuters
7 Jul
Members of the SAPS (South African Police Services) prepare for another attack on protestors from the Westbury area during a protest demanding that their water supply be restored, in Johannesburg, South Africa, 10 September 2025. Following two weeks without water, Westbury residents have taken to the streets to try to get their water supply switched on after a number of issues have plagued the city's water supply. Significant water infrastructure issues in the city have resulted from years of mismanagement by the ruling ANC (African National Congress) and have led to the situation in this area and others in the country's biggest city. EPA/Kim Ludbrook Members of the SAPS (South African Police Services) prepare for another attack on protestors from the Westbury area during a protest demanding that their water supply be restored, in Johannesburg, South Africa, 10 September 2025. Following two weeks without water, Westbury residents have taken to the streets to try to get their water supply switched on after a number of issues have plagued the city's water supply. Significant water infrastructure issues in the city have resulted from years of mismanagement by the ruling ANC (African National Congress) and have led to the situation in this area and others in the country's biggest city. EPA/Kim Ludbrook

Nigeria’s foreign ministry alleged on Sunday the man had died during an interrogation by South African police two days before nationwide rallies against undocumented migrants, threatening unspecified action if there were more attacks on its citizens.

“The South African Police Service strongly rejects attempts to link this incident to anti-illegal immigrant protests,” a police spokesperson said in a statement.

The spokesperson said a police drugs team had arrested the Nigerian at his apartment in an intelligence-driven operation. Drugs were found at the scene, and the man collapsed while being taken into custody in a Pretoria police station, the spokesperson added.

Paramedics were called and declared him dead, and a police watchdog was notified and will investigate the incident, the spokesperson said.

South Africa’s foreign ministry has said Nigeria’s government should send in any evidence it has about the man’s death but has not commented on the specific allegations made by its Nigerian counterpart.

The anti-migrant protests over the past few months have been mostly peaceful but at times turned violent, with attacks on foreign nationals and looting of foreign-owned shops.

Rights groups say foreigners are being used as scapegoats for deep-rooted problems like crime and unemployment.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Kate Mayberry)

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