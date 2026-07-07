Daily Maverick
Dailymaverick logo

World

World

Cricket-Former Afghanistan pace bowler Shapoor Zadran dies aged 38

Former Afghanistan fast bowler Shapoor Zadran died on Tuesday, a day short of his 39th birthday, after reportedly undergoing treatment for a rare severe immune system disorder at a New Delhi hospital.

Reuters
By Reuters
7 Jul
Bowler Shapoor Zadran of Afghanistan (R) appeals for the wicket of Mahmudullah of Bangladesh during the International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup Match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan at Manuka Oval in Canberra, Australia, 18 February 2015. EPA/LUKAS COCH NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY, IMAGES TO BE USED FOR NEWS REPORTING PURPOSES ONLY, NO COMMERCIAL USE WHATSOEVER, NO USE IN BOOKS WITHOUT PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT FROM AAP -- AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT Bowler Shapoor Zadran of Afghanistan (R) appeals for the wicket of Mahmudullah of Bangladesh during the International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup Match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan at Manuka Oval in Canberra, Australia, 18 February 2015. EPA/LUKAS COCH NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY, IMAGES TO BE USED FOR NEWS REPORTING PURPOSES ONLY, NO COMMERCIAL USE WHATSOEVER, NO USE IN BOOKS WITHOUT PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT FROM AAP -- AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

“With profound grief and deep sorrow, the Afghanistan Cricket Board mourns the passing of former Afghanistan fast bowler Shapoor Zadran,” the ACB posted on X.

“Shapoor Zadran was one of the foundation-laying figures of Afghanistan cricket, whose dedication, passion, and unwavering commitment played a vital role in the rise and development of the game in our country.”

Shapoor made his one-day international (ODI) debut in 2009 and represented Afghanistan in 80 internationals across formats, including 44 ODIs and 36 Twenty20 internationals.

The left-arm pace bowler played a key role in one of Afghanistan’s landmark cricketing moments, hitting the winning boundary in the country’s first World Cup victory in 2015 against Scotland.

(Reporting by Suramya Kaushik in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Comments

Loading your account…

Scroll down to load comments...