Belgium end USA World Cup dreams; Portugal crash out to Spain

Belgium’s commanding 4-1 victory over the USA in Monday’s World Cup last-16 clash was barely affected by the swirling controversy around Fifa’s decision to lift Folarin Balogun’s suspension, according to Belgium coach Rudi Garcia.

The US attacker’s inclusion in the lineup had cast a shadow over the match after Fifa suspended his automatic one-match ban for a one-year probationary period, despite his red card against Bosnia in the round of 32.

Yet Garcia said the players were neither motivated nor distracted by the affair.

“No, it wasn’t at all necessary,” said Garcia when asked at the post-match press conference whether he had used the controversy to motivate his players against the co-hosts.

“What really mattered to us was our game plan. We wanted to dominate the game, avoid their pressing and play higher up. We played with mastery, with willingness and dedication. It was a great night for us and a great qualification for the quarterfinals.”

Balogun’s red card carried an automatic one-match ban, initially ruling him out of Monday’s tie with Belgium.

Fifa President Gianni Infantino and US President Donald Trump at the Fifa World Cup 2026 Draw in Washington, DC on 5 December 2025. (Photo: REUTERS / Stephanie Scarbrough)

Fifa, however, suspended the ban for a one-year probationary period without rescinding the card itself. US president Donald Trump said he had asked for the decision to be reviewed.

Garcia said Belgium’s squad had been kept informed of the Balogun affair, which prompted a furious reaction from the Belgian federation and created a wider international controversy.

Folarin Balogun of the USA is consoled by Belgium coach Rudi Garcia. (Photo: David Ramos/Getty Images)

“We told them about what was happening. The group is very mature. We have leaders to help us go through that,” Garcia added.

“I told them that what mattered the most was us. Our team trying to set the game principles, whether it’s attack or defence. We were also underlining the strength and weaknesses of the opponent, but we’re not analysing anything more. We’re not adapting to the opponent. That’s not my style as a coach.”

Garcia, who had previously criticised Fifa’s decision, comparing it to April Fool’s Day, said Balogun had spoken to him after the game.

“He came to talk to me. I really liked that. It’s not his fault. He’s not the one to blame. And that’s what I told him. I really appreciate that he came to see me,” Garcia said.

The USA struggled in the match and Garcia suggested that some of this had to do with scars Belgium inflicted on them when they beat the Americans 5-2 in Atlanta in a March friendly.

“At some points of the game you got the feeling that was in their heads,” he said.

Belgium are up against Spain next in Los Angeles on Friday, but without midfielder Amadou Onana, who left the pitch in the first half with a knee injury.

He later re-emerged on crutches and Garcia said it looked like a serious setback, which might end his participation in the tournament.

“We feel bad for him, but now that we are in the quarterfinals, we want to go to the semis,” Garcia added.

Motivation for opponents

Charles De Ketelaere scored twice for Belgium in a match overshadowed by Fifa’s controversial decision to suspend Balogun’s ban.

Belgium’s Nicolas Raskin said the perceived injustice had actually motivated Balogun’s opponents.

“I think there was always justice somewhere in life and the fact that something can happen like that ... but we don’t think that was fair,” Raskin said.

Charles de Ketelaere of Belgium scores a goal to make it 2-0 against the USA. (Photo: Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

USA coach Mauricio Pochettino said the row had not affected his team, and attributed their poor performance to an off-day against a top side.

“We were not good enough today, we don’t need to find another excuse ... I think it wasn’t a situation that affects us,” he told reporters.

De Ketelaere gave Belgium the lead in the ninth minute with a simple tap-in, taking full advantage of a nervous start by the USA to quickly deflate the partisan crowd.

Malik Tillman’s deflected free kick levelled the game in the 31st minute, but De Ketelaere restored Belgium’s lead almost immediately with a back-post header.

The USA improved after the break until a calamitous error from goalkeeper Matt Freese allowed substitute Hans Vanaken to score in the 57th minute.

Romelu Lukaku then added a fourth in added time, to send US fans streaming for the exits, and Belgium into the quarterfinals for the third time in the last four World Cups.

The US defeat means all three co-hosts are out of the tournament, after Canada and Mexico lost their last-16 games.

“In the moments that we were doing well (in the tournament), we felt amazing,” USA midfielder Tyler Adams said.

“And then obviously, an opportunity like today, we didn’t grasp it – and it’s gonna sting.”

Ronaldo bows out with ‘clear conscience’

Cristiano Ronaldo was tearful after the last game of his sixth and final World Cup, Portugal’s 1-0 loss to Spain in the round of 16 on Monday, decided by Mikel Merino’s stoppage-time winner.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal reacts after their 1-0 round of 16 defeat against Spain, in Dallas, on 6 July 2026. EPA/CHRISTOPHER NEUNDORF

But the five-time Ballon d’Or winner insisted – just as he did Sunday before the match – that in the big picture, he remains secure in his legacy with his national team.

“Well, it’s normal, sad, to leave the World Cup like this,” Ronaldo said through an interpreter. “But, as I said yesterday at the press conference, I gave it my all, I gave my best. And I leave with a clear conscience.

“That’s football, that’s the life of a footballer. Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose. And it has to move on. It was my last World Cup, yes, but the rest ... I have time to think, be with my family, not make decisions in the heat of the moment and move on with life.”

Ronaldo will retire without a World Cup title or even a World Cup final appearance to his name. His team’s best performance with Portugal came in his first appearance, a 2006 run to the semifinals and a fourth-place finish.

But by any standard, he still finished as one of the tournament’s all-time great performers, scoring 11 times in 27 matches and joining Argentina’s 39-year-old Lionel Messi – whose team plays Tuesday – as the only men to play in six World Cups.

He was arguably better in the European Championships, where he scored 14 times in 30 matches and helped the Selecao das Quinas to the 2016 title.

“Before Cristiano, Portugal hadn’t won any titles,” he said. “So, I’m happy. The truth is that the biggest title I won with the national team was in 2016, which for me has the same significance as the World Cup, honestly.

“Therefore, I repeat, I leave with a clear conscience, having done my best, and that’s it. Tomorrow will be a new day, and life goes on.”

Ronaldo is under contract for one more season with Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League, the club where he’s spent the past four seasons. This coming season may be his last, though that has not been confirmed. Reuters/DM