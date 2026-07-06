Inside The Madison, the R1.95bn address rising on Bree Street

Cape Town’s city centre is shifting into a more considered era of urban living, where design, convenience and cultural proximity are becoming increasingly important to the way people choose to live.

At the centre of that shift is Bree Street, long recognised for its restaurants, galleries, workspaces and distinctive city energy. Now, at 142 Bree Street, The Madison introduces a sculptural new residential landmark by Tricolt Group, developed. Designed around exceptional quality, elevated everyday living and a strong architectural presence, it reflects a new standard for connected city living in Cape Town.

The Madison offers

Two and Three Bedroom Simplex Penthouses from R12,440,000

Two Bedroom Apartments from R6,815,000

One Bedroom Apartments from R3,550,000

Executive Suites and One Beds from R2,650,000

Bespoke In-House Amenities

Curated Retail

Registered buyers can join the online sales launch on Wednesday, 29 July 2026 at 1pm, where a R100,000* discount awaits those who reserve on the day.

Sculpted into the skyline

Framed by uninterrupted views stretching from Table Mountain to Table Bay, The Madison is designed as a confident addition to Cape Town’s skyline, one that does not compete with its surroundings, but completes them.

Its form is sculptural yet restrained, defined by flowing lines and a façade that responds to light, movement and perspective. Every detail has been selected with intention to create a timeless design that doesn’t shout, but speaks with precision.

Spread across 23 floors, The Madison comprises 391 residences designed for a lifestyle shaped by balance, clarity and understated sophistication. Floor-to-ceiling glazing dissolves the boundary between interior and city, drawing natural light and city views into every home.

The height of luxury with panoramic views, 20+ floors in the sky.

Penthouse collection

Priced from R12,440,000 | USD $753,000 | €652,000

Live above the city in a limited selection of penthouse residences that crown The Madison and offer an elevated expression of urban luxury.

Two bed apartments

Priced from R6,815,000 | USD $406,000 | €352,000

Thoughtfully crafted for couples or small families, offering space, flow and long-term liveability in a connected urban setting.

One bed apartments

Priced from R3,550,000 | USD $212,000 | €183,000

Well-balanced layouts designed for singles or couples who value flexibility, convenience and uninterrupted city views.

Executive one bed apartments

Priced from R3,150,000 | USD $191,000 | €168,000

Perfect for professionals seeking privacy, generous proportions and elevated everyday comfort in the heart of the city.

Executive suites

Priced from R2,650,000 | USD $182,000 | €158,000

Ideal for secure, lock-up-and-go city living with seamless access to premium amenities. Designed for efficiency without compromise.

Opulence and sophistication are synonymous with life at The Madison.

The beat of Bree Street

Known for its restaurants, cafés, galleries, hotels and nightlife, Bree Street is where Cape Town comes alive. Fast becoming the city’s cultural spine, it is a place where business, lifestyle and creativity intersect effortlessly. Widely recognised as the epicentre of First Thursdays and Open Streets, Bree Street brings together art walks, café culture, creative energy and pedestrian-friendly street life, turning everyday urban living into a shared Cape Town ritual.

The Madison, a welcome addition to the precinct, is shaped by a carefully curated collection of lifestyle amenities that mirror the vibrancy of Bree Street.

Exceptional amenities & services

Concierge and reception services

Sixth-floor podium clubhouse with swimming pool

Landscaped outdoor leisure areas

Cape Town’s first Gold’s Gym

Sauna and steam rooms

Flexible co-working spaces

Retail, café, bar and hospitality offerings

Secure parking and controlled access

24-Hour Security CCTV & Security Control Room

Positioned for long-term value

Driven by strong tourism, soaring short-term rental demand and ongoing urban revitalisation, Bree Street continues to outperform as a consistently in-demand urban location.

The Madison offers early buyers the chance to secure an investment in one of Cape Town’s most tightly held and high-performing precincts, where capital growth is estimated at 10% per annum. Registered buyers receive a R100,000 early investor benefit. The purchase price is VAT-inclusive and free of transfer duty.

For buyers interested in short-term rental returns, The Madison offers professional rental management through Propr, creating a seamless, hassle-free ownership experience from guest bookings to day-to-day operations.

What'’ more is that investors The Madison qualifies for both UDZ and Section 13sex tax incentives, allowing eligible investors to claim valuable income tax deductions and further strengthen the long-term investment case, subject to professional tax advice.

Proudly developed by Tricolt Group

The Madison is brought to life by Tricolt Group, a leading South African luxury property developer.

Together, they bring a shared vision for architecture that is enduring, intelligent and emotionally resonant, creating spaces that elevate both the city and the way it is experienced. DM

Visit the website to learn more at The Madison.



