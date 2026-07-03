At just 10 years old, Luyanda Gumede has been selected to compete at the SA Kids Golf Junior Africa Challenge at San Lameer Country Club on the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast in August.

He will take part in the tournament alongside players representing 17 African countries.

Luyanda lives in Savannah Park and is a Grade 4 learner at Sarina Primary School in Pinetown. He was recently recognised at the eThekwini Recognition Sports Awards with a jacket, medal and R15,000 for winning the Rising Sports Star category.

Luyanda Gumede, from Durban, dreams of competing in international tournaments. (Photo: supplied)

His father and coach, Sydney Siphiwe Gumede, says he introduced his son to golf when his mother died in 2023 after she contracted Covid-129 while working at Mshiyeni Hospital.

“He fell in love with the sport immediately. It’s something we now share,” said Gumede, who discovered his own passion for golf in 2019.

Search for sponsorship

Gumede worked as a bus driver at Transnet Durban Transport, but took early retirement in May at 55 to focus on Luyanda’s budding golf career. He says he is now looking for sponsorship so that Luyanda can take up some of the invitations he has received to compete abroad.

“Golf is an expensive sport. Equipment alone costs from R2,000 upwards, and it needs to be replaced regularly. Travel, accommodation and tournament fees make it even more difficult, and local games can cost above R15,000,” he said.

Since starting three years ago, Luyanda has already collected several medals, with a driving range of up to 145m. He has also competed in tournaments in Zimbabwe and Botswana.

Gumede believes his son has potential if given the opportunity to work with experienced players.

“He is very shy, so I want him to learn to interact with experienced players and influential people in the sport. Also, I don’t want him to get used to winning; losing is part of growth,” he said.

Luyanda told GroundUp that he was sad to have missed opportunities to compete both in Africa and overseas due to a lack of funding.

Gumede recently registered the Luyanda Gumede Foundation as a non-profit organisation and hopes to introduce other young children to the sport. DM

First published by GroundUp.