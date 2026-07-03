SA’s repatriation effort exposes the human cost of immigration enforcement

On Thursday, thousands of immigrants who were left stranded at the Musina showgrounds in Limpopo this week, were being transferred to a newly established repatriation centre – Proefplaas Farm operation centre – about 20km outside the town.

Many complained of hunger after spending days waiting to be processed in order to leave through the Beitbridge Border Post. Some had relied on relatives and friends to buy food, while others tried to earn money by selling cigarettes, sweets and cooldrinks.

Richard Isa, who will return to Malawi to his wife and two children, started cutting people’s hair for R10 or R20 to get money for food.

After church leaders visited the showgrounds on Monday, the Musina Council of Churches appealed to local businesses and community members for donations. Businesses donated bread, bottled water, juice, nappies and other necessities.

“This situation is very sad because children are suffering. That is why we intervened as pastors,” said council spokesperson Peter Madamalala-Ndlovhu.

Gift of the Givers also distributed food, bottled water, nappies, sanitary towels and other essential items. Community liaison officer Clifford Mabe said they donated about 15,000 meals at the showgrounds on Wednesday, 1 July 2026, and would continue to provide meals at the new repatriation centre.

The mobile Department of Home Affairs office. (Photo: Thembi Siaga)

Large tents have been erected at the centre. Police and emergency personnel are stationed around the site and there is a mobile Home Affairs office.

The new centre provides shelter, mattresses, toilets and access to water, a marked improvement on conditions at the showgrounds, where many people slept in the open.

However, people who have been at the facility since it was established said food was scarce and there were no bathing facilities.

“We are starving. We have toilets and water, but there is no place to bathe,” said Dika Nicholas from Malawi. She is pregnant and had not had anything to eat yet that day.

Richard Isa (right) started cutting hair to earn money for food while he waits to be repatriated at the Proefplaas site. (Photo: Thembi Siaga)

A Gift of the Givers truck delivers food and bottled water at the Musina showgrounds before their transfer to the Musina temporary repatriation centre. (Photo: Thembi Siaga)

People queue with buckets and bottles to collect water before leaving the Musina showgrounds for the new repatriation centre. (Photo: Thembi Siaga)

A bus leaves the showgrounds for the temporary repatriation centre. (Photo: Thembi Siaga)

“We have not had enough to eat because there are so many of us, and more people keep arriving,” said John Timothy, who will return to his wife and two children in Malawi.

On Thursday, the Limpopo MECs for social development, health, transport and community safety joined Justice Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi and Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber to inspect Proefplaas Farm and the Beitbridge border post.

According to the provincial government, their team was satisfied with the progress of the operation. DM

Originally published by GroundUp.